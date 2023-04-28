NFL Draft 2023: Night 2 open thread

The New Orleans Saints are set to continue the 2023 NFL Draft with the Second and Third Rounds tonight. They are slotted to pick at 40 in the second round and 71 in the third round as of this moment and we will see if they stand pat, move ahead, or fall back. This, of course, all adds to the drama that is the NFL Draft. Hopefully the Saints continue this draft with some solid picks tonight.

Here is the information on how to watch tonight’s second and third rounds:

***

2023 NFL Draft

Second and Third Rounds - Friday, April 28th

Start Time - 4:00pm PST / 6:00pm CST / 7:00pm EST

***

ESPN

Host - Mike Greenberg

Analysts - Louis Riddick, Booger McFarland, and Mel Kiper, Jr.

Reports - Adam Schefter and Chris Mortensen

Interviews - Suzy Kolber

Online Streaming and Mobile - watchespn.com, ESPN App, and FUBO TV

***

NFL Network

Host - Rich Eisen

Analysts - Daniel Jeremiah, Charles Davis, and Peter Schrager

Reports - Joel Klatt and Ian Rapoport

Interviews - Melissa Stark

Online Streaming and Mobile - NFL.com and NFL App

***

ABC

Set 1 Host - Rece Davis

Set 1 Analysts - Kirk Herbstreit, Desmond Howard, and Todd McShay

Set 2 Host - Sam Ponder

Set 2 Analysts - Robert Griffin III and Pete Thamel

Online Streaming and Mobile - abc.go.com and ABC App

***

ESPN Radio

Host - Chris Carlin

Analysts - Mike Tannenbaum, Jordan Reid, and Ian Fitzsimmons

***

Let’s enjoy the tension, anger, elation, agony, euphoria, shock, hilarity, and all other emotions that go along with the NFL Draft!