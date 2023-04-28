NFL Draft 2023: Night 2 open thread

The New Orleans Saints are set to continue the 2023 NFL Draft with the Second and Third Rounds tonight. They are slotted to pick at 40 in the second round and 71 in the third round as of this moment and we will see if they stand pat, move ahead, or fall back. This, of course, all adds to the drama that is the NFL Draft. Hopefully the Saints continue this draft with some solid picks tonight.
Here is the information on how to watch tonight’s second and third rounds:
***
2023 NFL Draft
Second and Third Rounds - Friday, April 28th
Start Time - 4:00pm PST / 6:00pm CST / 7:00pm EST
***
ESPN
Host - Mike Greenberg
Analysts - Louis Riddick, Booger McFarland, and Mel Kiper, Jr.
Reports - Adam Schefter and Chris Mortensen
Interviews - Suzy Kolber
Online Streaming and Mobile - watchespn.com, ESPN App, and FUBO TV
***
NFL Network
Host - Rich Eisen
Analysts - Daniel Jeremiah, Charles Davis, and Peter Schrager
Reports - Joel Klatt and Ian Rapoport
Interviews - Melissa Stark
Online Streaming and Mobile - NFL.com and NFL App
***
ABC
Set 1 Host - Rece Davis
Set 1 Analysts - Kirk Herbstreit, Desmond Howard, and Todd McShay
Set 2 Host - Sam Ponder
Set 2 Analysts - Robert Griffin III and Pete Thamel
Online Streaming and Mobile - abc.go.com and ABC App
***
ESPN Radio
Host - Chris Carlin
Analysts - Mike Tannenbaum, Jordan Reid, and Ian Fitzsimmons
***
Let’s enjoy the tension, anger, elation, agony, euphoria, shock, hilarity, and all other emotions that go along with the NFL Draft!
