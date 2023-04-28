Bryan Bresee: A breakdown of the Saints 2023 First Round Pick

After all of the rumors swirling the New Orleans Saints may trade up, they stayed put at 29th and selected Bryan Bresee, defensive tackle from Clemson.

The #Saints pick No. 29 and they select #Clemson DT Bryan Bresee... who I believe @nick_underhill nailed right on the nose two days ago. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 28, 2023

Bryan Bresee was the number one overall recruit in 2020 and committed to Clemson after receiving offers from Alabama, Georgia, Notre Dame, Michigan and many more.

Bresee had a strong freshman campaign, recording 18 tackles, four sacks and 26 QB pressures. From there, the injury bug plagued the rest of his collegiate career.

In three seasons at Clemson, he missed time due to a torn ACL, shoulder surgery and a kidney infection. He played in a total of 25 games, logging 51 tackles, 15 tackles for loss, nine sacks and one forced fumble.

Bresee is an explosive athlete who also measures out well. He’s 6’5, 298 lbs and runs a 4.86 40-yard dash with a 1.65 10-yard split. He plays with good leverage and has a strong lower body that helps him handle double teams in the run game. He recorded a 4.38 shuttle, one of the best numbers for a DT this season, and it shows when you watch him on tape. His speed and agility at his size gives him the potential to be a very solid player in the middle of the Saints defensive line.

The Saints ranked 27th in the league in rushing defense last year, allowing 4.5 YPC. He will go a long way in helping the Saints get back to the top of the league in rushing defense.

He’s a solid pass rusher but needs to develop a more diverse pass rush repertoire. Luckily, one of the best pass rushers in the league, Cam Jordan, will be there to help him learn and grow as a pass rusher.

Coming into the draft, Bresee has as high an upside as any DT not named Jalen Carter if he can stay healthy. The biggest question mark coming into the draft is obviously his health, but it seems the Saints are willing to take the gamble to fill their biggest hole on their roster.

