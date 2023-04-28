Why the Saints picked Bryan Bresee

The New Orleans Saints took Bryan Bresee at pick No 29 in the first round of the NFL Draft and there are a few reasons why. The Saints desperately needed help along the defensive line particularly on the interior, and Bresee is a perfect fit for the Saints as he is big, strong and fast. He dealt with 2 injuries in 2021 and 2022 but was a freshman All American when he was healthy in 2020. If Bresee can stay healthy like he was in his freshman year, then the Saints get a guy who can take over the responsibility of leading the D Line as Cam enters into his twilight years. Defensive tackle always felt like the right Saints pick especially as the draft unfolded where running backs went quite earlier than expected, so to get the defensive tackle that many considered the second-best defensive tackle behind Carter at 29th is crazy good value. Now at 40 tomorrow, the Saints can use more picks to move up or stick at 40 and get another weapon on offense. This draft could not have unfolded any better for the Saints and shockingly, the Saints did not need to trade up to get their guy, keeping valuable assets that they can use tomorrow or keep for the draft next year.

