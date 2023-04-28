Saints Draft Grades: Day 1

In round one of the NFL Draft, the New Orleans Saints selected Bryan Bresee, the ultra-athletic defensive tackle out of Clemson. Bresee is a prospect with a ton of upside standing at 6’5 298 lbs, who moves effortlessly as he ran a sub 4.9 40-yard dash at his size. He has great quickness and utilizes his hands extremely well. He’s also very gap aware and is often able to slip inside and outside of blocks to defend the run. He’s also spent some time playing end in a three front where he was able to push the pocket from the edge as well. The only concern with Bresee is his injury history in which he spent 2021 and 2022 on the sidelines for a duration of those years.

With the Saints filling a huge defensive tackle need and getting an exceptional talent at the position while staying put at pick #29, they did a really solid job in round one.

Grade: A-

