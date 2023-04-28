Best available players for Day 2 of the NFL Draft

The New Orleans Saints will have picks 40 and 71 in Day 2 of the NFL Draft. There is still a ton of great talent in the draft and the Saints filled a huge need at defensive tackle. The Saints stood pat and took an alpha dog DT Bryan Bresee with the 29th overall pick. The Saints have also been one of the best in the league at picking during Day 2 of the draft, here is a list of some of the top available players in Day 2.

QB, Will Levis, Kentucky

QB, Hendon Hooker, Tennessee

RB, Zach Charbonnet, UCLA

WR, Jalin Hyatt, Tennessee

TE, Michael Mayer, Notre Dame

TE, Darnell Washington, Georgia

TE, Luke Musgrave, Oregon State

OG, O’Cyrus Torrence, Florida

CB, Joey Porter Jr, Penn State

CB, Cam Smith, South Carolina

S, Brian Branch, Alabama

S, JL Skinner, Boise State

LB, Drew Sanders, Arkansas

DE, Keion White, Georgia Tech

DE, BJ Ojulari, LSU

DT, Adetomiwa Adebawore, Northwestern

DT, Tuli Tuipulotu, USC

Tons of talent, and there are even more gems like RB’s Tyjae Spears Tulane and Devon Achane Texas A&M. Also some solid WR depth in Josh Downs UNC, Kayson Boutee LSU, Cedric Tillman Tennessee, Tyler Scott Cincinnati, and Jonathan Mingo Ole Miss. The Saints won’t be waiting long in Day 2 as they only have to wait eight picks. Day 2 will start at 6 pm CT.

