Best available players for Day 2 of the NFL Draft

The New Orleans Saints will have picks 40 and 71 in Day 2 of the NFL Draft. There is still a ton of great talent in the draft and the Saints filled a huge need at defensive tackle. The Saints stood pat and took an alpha dog DT Bryan Bresee with the 29th overall pick. The Saints have also been one of the best in the league at picking during Day 2 of the draft, here is a list of some of the top available players in Day 2.
QB, Will Levis, Kentucky
QB, Hendon Hooker, Tennessee
RB, Zach Charbonnet, UCLA
WR, Jalin Hyatt, Tennessee
TE, Michael Mayer, Notre Dame
TE, Darnell Washington, Georgia
TE, Luke Musgrave, Oregon State
OG, O’Cyrus Torrence, Florida
CB, Joey Porter Jr, Penn State
CB, Cam Smith, South Carolina
S, Brian Branch, Alabama
S, JL Skinner, Boise State
LB, Drew Sanders, Arkansas
DE, Keion White, Georgia Tech
DE, BJ Ojulari, LSU
DT, Adetomiwa Adebawore, Northwestern
DT, Tuli Tuipulotu, USC
Tons of talent, and there are even more gems like RB’s Tyjae Spears Tulane and Devon Achane Texas A&M. Also some solid WR depth in Josh Downs UNC, Kayson Boutee LSU, Cedric Tillman Tennessee, Tyler Scott Cincinnati, and Jonathan Mingo Ole Miss. The Saints won’t be waiting long in Day 2 as they only have to wait eight picks. Day 2 will start at 6 pm CT.
