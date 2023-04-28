Saints needs heading into Day 2 of the 2023 NFL Draft

The New Orleans Saints began their 2023 NFL Draft by filling their biggest hole on their roster. They picked Bryan Bresee, a defensive tackle from Clemson who could play a big role as soon as this season.

There is still work to be done though. The Saints hold two picks on Day 2, with numbers 40 and 71 and can continue to add talent to their roster. So, let’s take a look at some positional needs for the Saints.

Linebacker

The Saints lost their breakout linebacker Kaden Ellis to the Falcons in free agency. They have former third round pick, Zach Baun, on the roster, but I would feel a lot better if they added more depth at the position.

There are two really good options within their reach at pick 40. Drew Sanders and Trenton Sampson both could help fill the void left by Ellis. Both of these guys have an argument for being the best linebacker in this class and getting them in the second round could be a steal for the Saints.

Tight End

Although the Saints resigned Juwan Johnson, they still need to improve at the position. The Adam Trautman experiment hasn’t panned out so far, so adding another pass catching TE could be in the works on Day 2.

Luckily, this is a super deep TE class. Michael Mayer, Luke Musgrave, Darnell Washington, Sam LaPorta and Tucker Kraft are all guys who could beef up the Saints TE room instantly. All of these guys would be one of the best tight ends in their class any other year, so I could see a run on tight ends happening on Day 2.

Defensive End

The Saints already added to their D-line in round one, but don’t be surprised if we see another pass rusher in the black and gold on Friday. Keion White, Adetomiwa Adebawore, Isaiah Foskey and BJ Ojulari are all guys who could be potential additions on Day 2.

Running Back

With the signing of Jamal Williams, the Saints already have a dynamic backfield, but with Kamara’s suspension looming, adding another body can’t hurt.

Much like the tight end class, this running back group is very strong as well. We saw two backs taken in the first, but we could see a lot more come off in rounds two and three. Zach Charbonnet, Kendre Miller, Roschon Johnson and Tyjae Spears are all guys the Saints could look to add. Getting younger at the RB position is never a bad thing, and I expect we see the Saints take an RB at some point this draft.

Offensive Guard

Guard isn’t necessarily a position of need now, but with the uncertain future of Andrus Peat and Cesar Ruiz, it wouldn’t hurt to get a head start on the position.

No guards were taken in round one of this year's draft, but we can expect to see two taken early in round two. O’Cyrus Torrence and Steve Avila are the top guards in this class, and with the Saints sitting at 40, it could make sense to grab one of them with their second-round pick.

