Collegiate highlights of Saints first round pick Bryan Bresee

The Saints have made former #1 overall recruit Bryan Bresee their top draft choice this year, and for a player that highly touted coming out of high school he has no shortage of highlights. Bresee is an excellent run defender and fills a big need for the Saints at defensive tackle. There are some red flags which is the reason a player with as much talent as Bresee fell to #29, but given the extremely high ceiling he has given his talent means the Saints may have gotten a steal late in the first round.

New Orleans #Saints first round pick Bryan Bresee High School highlights are INSANE pic.twitter.com/nD94eQkFMN — MLFootball (@_MLFootball) April 28, 2023

Make sure you follow Canal Street Chronicles on Twitter at @SaintsCSC, “Like” us on Facebook at Canal Street Chronicles, follow us on Instagram at @SaintsCSC, and make sure you’re subscribed to our new YouTube channel. As always, you can follow me on Twitter at @HaydenReel.