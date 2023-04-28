How does Bryan Bresee impact the Saints’ roster?

The New Orleans Saints showed that they are committed to creating an elite defensive line with their selection of Bryan Bresee in the first round of the NFL Draft.

The need for another defensive tackle became immediately evident after the departures of Shy Tuttle and David Onyemata - two veterans with essential roles on the front line. Even with the signings of DTs Khalen Saunders and Nathan Shepherd, there was still an evident need for the defensive tackle position.

With the 29th pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, the New Orleans Saints select DT Bryan Bresee!#SaintsDraft | @CoxComm pic.twitter.com/NiDkXkTIwn — New Orleans Saints (@Saints) April 28, 2023

Bresee is an interesting DT prospect because he has a “jack of all trades” skill set.

Bresee has a larger frame for an NFL DT, standing at 6’5 and 300 pounds. However, even with his size, he is remarkably quick off the line. His size and athleticism allow him to serve as both a pass rusher and run stopper.

Currently, the Saints have five defensive tackles on their roster: Nathan Shepherd, Khalen Saunders, Bryan Bresee, Malcolm Roach, and Prince Emili.

For context, @PFF rankings for interior defensive linemen last season...



43. Nathan Shepherd

65. David Onyemata

90. Shy Tuttle

103. Khalen Saunders



(For what it's worth, Sheldon Rankins was No. 24.) — Jeff Duncan (@JeffDuncan_) March 15, 2023

While at Clemson, Bresee typically lined up as the left defensive tackle. Although players can transition between LDT and RDT with time, let’s take that into consideration for roster implications.

Shepherd and Emili are also LDTs. Considering that Shepherd was ranked the 43rd top-ranked defensive tackle last season, Shepherd would likely assume the starting LDT spot for week one followed by Bresee and Emili.

However, we could very likely see Bresee line up as the RDT, or even get the start over Shepherd at LDT, or see Shepherd shift to RDT. If Bresse is not a starter, expect him to see the field often via multiple defensive rotations.

#Saints new DT Bryan Bresee just spoke with the New Orleans media over zoom. A few things standout:

- played multiple spots on the DL at Clemson

- Clemson switched their fronts frequently (adding versatility x2)

- overall seems like a good fit characterwise for the locker room — Brooke Kirchhofer (@brookechesney) April 28, 2023

Regardless, Bresee will be entering his first season as a stellar talent at defensive tackle. Mickey Loomis and the Saints front office drafted the Clemson product because has the opportunity to immediately produce as a rookie.

