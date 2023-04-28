 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

How does Bryan Bresee impact the Saints’ roster?

New Orleans selected the Clemson DT with the 29th pick of the 2023 NFL Draft.

The New Orleans Saints showed that they are committed to creating an elite defensive line with their selection of Bryan Bresee in the first round of the NFL Draft.

The need for another defensive tackle became immediately evident after the departures of Shy Tuttle and David Onyemata - two veterans with essential roles on the front line. Even with the signings of DTs Khalen Saunders and Nathan Shepherd, there was still an evident need for the defensive tackle position.

Bresee is an interesting DT prospect because he has a “jack of all trades” skill set.

Bresee has a larger frame for an NFL DT, standing at 6’5 and 300 pounds. However, even with his size, he is remarkably quick off the line. His size and athleticism allow him to serve as both a pass rusher and run stopper.

Currently, the Saints have five defensive tackles on their roster: Nathan Shepherd, Khalen Saunders, Bryan Bresee, Malcolm Roach, and Prince Emili.

While at Clemson, Bresee typically lined up as the left defensive tackle. Although players can transition between LDT and RDT with time, let’s take that into consideration for roster implications.

Shepherd and Emili are also LDTs. Considering that Shepherd was ranked the 43rd top-ranked defensive tackle last season, Shepherd would likely assume the starting LDT spot for week one followed by Bresee and Emili.

However, we could very likely see Bresee line up as the RDT, or even get the start over Shepherd at LDT, or see Shepherd shift to RDT. If Bresse is not a starter, expect him to see the field often via multiple defensive rotations.

Regardless, Bresee will be entering his first season as a stellar talent at defensive tackle. Mickey Loomis and the Saints front office drafted the Clemson product because has the opportunity to immediately produce as a rookie.

