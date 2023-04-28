Fleur-de-Links, April 28: Saints draft Clemson DT Bryan Bresee in first round

New Orleans Saints News:
BREAKING NEWS: The New Orleans Saints select DT Bryan Bresee with the 29th overall pick - Canal Street Chronicles
The Saints used the 29th overall pick of the 2023 NFL draft to on Clemson DT Bryan Bresee.
Clemson’s Dabo Swinney on new Saint Bryan Bresee: ‘Could be a Pro Bowler for years to come’ - NOLA
Bryan Bresee’s former teammate Dabo Swinney shares his thoughts on Bryan Bresee.
Former Clemson DT Bryan Bresee on being drafted by New Orleans Saints in first round - Greenville Online
Bryan Bresee speaks on being selected by the Saints.
Bryan Bresee NFL Draft 2023: Scouting Report for New Orleans Saints’ DL - Bleacher Report
Bleacher Report’s scouting report for Saints draft pick Bryan Bresee.
Bryan Bresee offers tremendous upside in a thin defensive tackle draft class - SB Nation
SB Nation’s scouting report for Saints draft pick Bryan Bresee.
Michael Thomas’ NFL Draft wish has Saints fans buzzing - Clutch Points
Michael Thomas Tweeted his desire for the Saints to draft either an offensive lineman or a defensive lineman.
Lamar Jackson’s landmark Ravens deal makes Saints-Derek Carr contract look even better - Yahoo! Sports
Lamar Jackson’s new contract with the Baltimore Ravens could justify the Saints’ contract with Derek Carr.
We're excited. Real excited.— New Orleans Saints (@Saints) April 28, 2023
Bring your lunch pail.#SaintsDraft | @bryan_bresee pic.twitter.com/7oSjAwnClF
#Saints new DT Bryan Bresee just spoke with the New Orleans media over zoom. A few things standout:— Brooke Kirchhofer (@brookechesney) April 28, 2023
- played multiple spots on the DL at Clemson
- Clemson switched their fronts frequently (adding versatility x2)
- overall seems like a good fit characterwise for the locker room
You got a good one here @Saints fans‼️@bryan_bresee x #NFLDraft pic.twitter.com/d5cy3q4rFw— Clemson Football (@ClemsonFB) April 28, 2023
