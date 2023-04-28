 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Fleur-de-Links, April 28: Saints draft Clemson DT Bryan Bresee in first round

Here are your daily New Orleans Saints links

By Adam Dunnells
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: DEC 30 Capital One Orange Bowl Photo by Joe Robbins/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

BREAKING NEWS: The New Orleans Saints select DT Bryan Bresee with the 29th overall pick - Canal Street Chronicles

The Saints used the 29th overall pick of the 2023 NFL draft to on Clemson DT Bryan Bresee.

Clemson’s Dabo Swinney on new Saint Bryan Bresee: ‘Could be a Pro Bowler for years to come’ - NOLA

Bryan Bresee’s former teammate Dabo Swinney shares his thoughts on Bryan Bresee.

Former Clemson DT Bryan Bresee on being drafted by New Orleans Saints in first round - Greenville Online

Bryan Bresee speaks on being selected by the Saints.

Bryan Bresee NFL Draft 2023: Scouting Report for New Orleans Saints’ DL - Bleacher Report

Bleacher Report’s scouting report for Saints draft pick Bryan Bresee.

Bryan Bresee offers tremendous upside in a thin defensive tackle draft class - SB Nation

SB Nation’s scouting report for Saints draft pick Bryan Bresee.

Michael Thomas’ NFL Draft wish has Saints fans buzzing - Clutch Points

Michael Thomas Tweeted his desire for the Saints to draft either an offensive lineman or a defensive lineman.

Lamar Jackson’s landmark Ravens deal makes Saints-Derek Carr contract look even better - Yahoo! Sports

Lamar Jackson’s new contract with the Baltimore Ravens could justify the Saints’ contract with Derek Carr.

