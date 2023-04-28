BREAKING NEWS: The New Orleans Saints select Isaiah Foskey DE with the 40th overall pick

The New Orleans Saints have selected DE Isaiah Foskey with the 40th overall pick.

With the 40th pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, the New Orleans Saints select DE Isaiah Foskey!#SaintsDraft | @CoxComm pic.twitter.com/RoG3E71nLe — New Orleans Saints (@Saints) April 28, 2023

Isaiah Foskey, 6’5” 264 lb. DE is another guy with amazing physical tools. Foskey ran a 4.58 40-yard dash, jumped 34-inch vert and a 10”5’ broad jump. Foskey had a ton of sack production at Notre Dame where he broke Justin Tuck’s sack record with 26.5 over his career. His ability to get around the edge uses his athleticism, and his impressive long-arm technique allowed him to consistently make quarterbacks uncomfortable in college.

Look for Foskey to make an early impact at defensive end in year one.

