BREAKING NEWS: Saints select RB Kendre Miller with the 71st overall selection

The New Orleans Saints select Kendre Miller, running back from TCU, with the 71st overall selection.

With the 71st pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, the New Orleans Saints select RB Kendre Miller! #SaintsDraft | @CoxComm pic.twitter.com/JRUuPZdmor — New Orleans Saints (@Saints) April 29, 2023

With the 71st pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, the Saints added Miller who can step in and immediately challenge for starting time with the looming issues of Alvin Kamara. Miller is 5’11, 215 pound back who produced over 1500 all-purpose yards from scrimmage for the Horned Frogs in their historic college football season. Miller has prototypical running back size and fits a huge need for the Saints. At just 20 years old, Miller can be a good player for the Saints for many years.

Miller is the first offensive player taken for the Saints in this year’s draft and is an immediate upgrade as the running back position.

