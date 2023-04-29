Social media reactions: Saints Draft Day 2

Day 2 of the NFL Draft is over and New Orleans Saints have selected DE Isaiah Foskey from Notre Dame with the 40th pick in the 2nd round and RB Kendre Miller from TCU with the 71st pick in the 3rd round.

Let’s dive right into some the fans reactions.

On drafting DE Isaiah Foskey:

The Saints are LOADING UP on the D-Line and Isaiah Foskey is a SPECIMEN. He has back to back 10 sack seasons at Notre Dame. They drafted him to get sacks and be disruptive off the edge, but he blocked 4 punts in his career so the special teams coach is excited too. — Robert Griffin III (@RGIII) April 29, 2023

At the end of the day, you got a defensive-minded coach. Get him the chess pieces he needs to have a top-tier defense. I'm pumped about Bresee and Foskey in NOLA. — Chris Rosvoglou (@RosvoglouReport) April 29, 2023

Foskey looks really good. I ain’t mad at all. Let’s get some offense now — Dave (@TheDaveRainey) April 29, 2023

26.5 sacks, we will take it & love it https://t.co/tyRdZFbVtB — Hold The Mayo (@snowlikejonn) April 29, 2023

#Saints needed to retool this defensive line and so far they are nailing this draft — Al’s Toy Barn (@AlecSalas09) April 28, 2023

On drafting RB Kendre Miller:

Kendre Miller scored a touchdown in every game this season except for the Michigan game he had to leave early.



1,399 yards and 17 tuddies is hard not to like. #Saints — dylan sanders (@DillySanders) April 29, 2023

It’s about to be Miller time in NOLA. pic.twitter.com/vll0BuIIGm — Chris Rosvoglou (@RosvoglouReport) April 29, 2023

Kendre Miller’s game has EVERY CLUB IN THE GOLF BAG. He can hit the home run, runs tough between the tackles, can make guys miss, has THE BALANCE OF A BALLERINA and can block. HE IS SPECIAL. His Strength Coach at TCU Kaz Kazadi told me he is an ALIEN. Strong, Fast and Flexible. — Robert Griffin III (@RGIII) April 29, 2023

Saints addressed every need, round by round. — Allen K. (@AllenK_81) April 29, 2023

Aye I’m loving the saints pics man let’s work — Lonnie Johnson jr. (@Lonnie30johnson) April 29, 2023

Round 3 (71 overall)

Saints select TCU RB Kendre Miller



Absolutely love what they’re doing in this Draft. — Matt Moscona (@MattMoscona) April 29, 2023

