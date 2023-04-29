NFL Draft 2023: How to watch Rounds 4-7

The 2023 NFL Draft concludes today in Kansas City, Missouri. The New Orleans Saints are currently slated to pick at 103 in the fourth round, 146 in the fifth round, and 227 & 257 in the seventh round, but of course that could change depending on any more trades.

As usual, ESPN and NFL Network will air the draft simultaneously and for the final day of this draft ABC will air a simulcast presentation with ESPN. All of the on-air personalities that will appear for their respective networks are listed below. Depending on who you like or dislike, you can choose which network you would prefer to watch the draft on.

***

2023 NFL Draft

Fourth through Seventh Rounds - Saturday, April 29th

Start Time - 9:00am PST / 11:00am CST / 12:00pm EST

***

ESPN and ABC Simulcast

Host - Rece Davis

Analysts - Louis Riddick, Todd McShay, Matt Miller, and Mel Kiper, Jr.

Online Streaming and Mobile - watchespn.com, ESPN App, and FUBO TV

***

NFL Network

Host - Rich Eisen

Analysts - Daniel Jeremiah, Charles Davis, and Peter Schrager

Reports - Ian Rapoport

Online Streaming and Mobile - NFL.com and NFL App

***

ESPN Radio

Host - Chris Carlin

Analysts - Mike Tannenbaum, Jordan Reid, and Ian Fitzsimmons

***

Enjoy the Draft, Who Dat Nation! Here’s to the Saints selecting a stellar draft class! You can check out all of the odds for the draft courtesy of our friends at DraftKings Sportsbook.

Make sure you follow Canal Street Chronicles on Twitter at @SaintsCSC, “Like” us on Facebook at Canal Street Chronicles, and make sure you’re subscribed to our YouTube channel