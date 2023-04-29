NFL Draft 2023: Day 3 open thread

The New Orleans Saints are set to conclude the 2023 NFL Draft today. They are slotted to pick at 103 in the fourth round, 146 in the fifth round, and 227 & 257 in the seventh round as of this moment and we will see if they stand pat, move ahead, or fall back. This, of course, all adds to the drama that is the NFL Draft. Hopefully the Saints conclude this draft with some smart picks today.

Here is the information on how to watch today’s fourth through seventh rounds:

2023 NFL Draft

Fourth through Seventh Rounds - Saturday, April 30th

Start Time - 9:00am PST / 11:00am CST / 12:00pm EST

ESPN and ABC Simulcast

Host - Rece Davis

Analysts - Louis Riddick, Todd McShay, Matt Miller, and Mel Kiper, Jr.

Online Streaming and Mobile - watchespn.com, ESPN App, and FUBO TV

NFL Network

Host - Rich Eisen

Analysts - Daniel Jeremiah, Charles Davis, and Peter Schrager

Reports - Ian Rapoport

Online Streaming and Mobile - NFL.com and NFL App

ESPN Radio

Host - Chris Carlin

Analysts - Mike Tannenbaum, Jordan Reid, and Ian Fitzsimmons

Let’s enjoy the tension, anger, elation, agony, euphoria, shock, hilarity, and all other emotions that go along with the NFL Draft! You can check out all of the odds for the draft courtesy of our friends at DraftKings Sportsbook.

