2023 New Orleans Saints undrafted free agent tracker

The New Orleans Saints and the rest of the NFL continue their pursuit of young talent as the undrafted free agent market has now officially opened. This is the time where depth can be acquired, as well as “diamonds in the rough” like last year’s Saints UDFA standout, Rashid Shaheed.

As soon as player signing is reported we’ll post them right here, so keep this page handy. Below is an updated list of undrafted free agent signings and minicamp invitees by the Saints following today’s NFL Draft.

Saints reported undrafted free agent tracker:

Blake Grupe - K - Notre Dame

#Saints signing Notre Dame kicker Blake Grupe, per a league source @KPRC2 — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) April 29, 2023

Nick Anderson - LB - Tulane

#Saints signing Tulane linebacker Nick Anderson for $25,000 total guaranteed, $10,000 of his salary guaranteed plus $15,000 signing bonus, per a league source — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) April 29, 2023

Anfernee Orji - LB - Vanderbilt

#Saints sign Anfernee Orji to undrafted free agent deal with $216,000 guarantee, per a league source — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) April 29, 2023

Shaq Davis - WR - South Carolina State

#Saints signing Shaq Davis to undrafted deal that includes $216,000 guaranteed, per a league source — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) April 29, 2023

Mark Evans II - OT - Arkansas Pine Bluff

Former Arkansas-Pine Bluff OT Mark Evans II is signing with the #Saints, per source. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) April 29, 2023

Joel Wilson - TE - Central Michigan

Former Central Michigan TE Joel Wilson is signing with the #Saints on a deal that includes $90,000 guaranteed, per source. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) April 29, 2023

Alex Philstrom - C - Illinois

Can confirm the Saints signed Illinois C Alex Pihlstrom, per source. — Nick Underhill (@nick_underhill) April 29, 2023

SaRodorick Thomas - RB - Texas Tech

Former Texas Tech RB SaRodorick Thompson is signing with the #Saints, per source. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) April 29, 2023

