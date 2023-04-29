2023 New Orleans Saints undrafted free agent tracker

The New Orleans Saints and the rest of the NFL continue their pursuit of young talent as the undrafted free agent market has now officially opened. This is the time where depth can be acquired, as well as “diamonds in the rough” like last year’s Saints UDFA standout, Rashid Shaheed.
As soon as player signing is reported we’ll post them right here, so keep this page handy. Below is an updated list of undrafted free agent signings and minicamp invitees by the Saints following today’s NFL Draft.
Saints reported undrafted free agent tracker:
Blake Grupe - K - Notre Dame
#Saints signing Notre Dame kicker Blake Grupe, per a league source @KPRC2— Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) April 29, 2023
Nick Anderson - LB - Tulane
#Saints signing Tulane linebacker Nick Anderson for $25,000 total guaranteed, $10,000 of his salary guaranteed plus $15,000 signing bonus, per a league source— Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) April 29, 2023
Anfernee Orji - LB - Vanderbilt
#Saints sign Anfernee Orji to undrafted free agent deal with $216,000 guarantee, per a league source— Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) April 29, 2023
Shaq Davis - WR - South Carolina State
#Saints signing Shaq Davis to undrafted deal that includes $216,000 guaranteed, per a league source— Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) April 29, 2023
Mark Evans II - OT - Arkansas Pine Bluff
Former Arkansas-Pine Bluff OT Mark Evans II is signing with the #Saints, per source.— Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) April 29, 2023
Joel Wilson - TE - Central Michigan
Former Central Michigan TE Joel Wilson is signing with the #Saints on a deal that includes $90,000 guaranteed, per source.— Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) April 29, 2023
Alex Philstrom - C - Illinois
Can confirm the Saints signed Illinois C Alex Pihlstrom, per source.— Nick Underhill (@nick_underhill) April 29, 2023
SaRodorick Thomas - RB - Texas Tech
Former Texas Tech RB SaRodorick Thompson is signing with the #Saints, per source.— Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) April 29, 2023
Check out DraftKings Sportsbook, the official sportsbook partner of SB Nation.
Make sure you follow Canal Street Chronicles on Twitter at @SaintsCSC, “Like” us on Facebook at Canal Street Chronicles, and make sure you’re subscribed to our YouTube channel.
Loading comments...