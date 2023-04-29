 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

2023 New Orleans Saints undrafted free agent tracker

The 2023 NFL Draft has concluded, but the action continues here. Keep track of every undrafted free agent signing by the Saints with our updated tracker and never miss a beat.

New Orleans Saints v Arizona Cardinals Photo by Norm Hall/Getty Images

The New Orleans Saints and the rest of the NFL continue their pursuit of young talent as the undrafted free agent market has now officially opened. This is the time where depth can be acquired, as well as “diamonds in the rough” like last year’s Saints UDFA standout, Rashid Shaheed.

As soon as player signing is reported we’ll post them right here, so keep this page handy. Below is an updated list of undrafted free agent signings and minicamp invitees by the Saints following today’s NFL Draft.

Saints reported undrafted free agent tracker:

Blake Grupe - K - Notre Dame

Nick Anderson - LB - Tulane

Anfernee Orji - LB - Vanderbilt

Shaq Davis - WR - South Carolina State

Mark Evans II - OT - Arkansas Pine Bluff

Joel Wilson - TE - Central Michigan

Alex Philstrom - C - Illinois

SaRodorick Thomas - RB - Texas Tech

