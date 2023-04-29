Saints Draft Grades: Day 2

The New Orleans Saints made two selections on day two of the NFL draft.

In round two with pick #40, the team selecting defensive end Isaiah Foskey out of Notre Dame. The 6’5 264 lbs. edge rusher brings a unique athletic skill set to the table, similar to Saints first round pick Bryan Breese. Foskey is still very raw as a pass rusher in terms of having a plan at the rush point but has the motor and most of the tangibles to become a special one. Foskey is already a skilled run defender which the Saints value strongly in their defensive philosophy. The similarities to Marcus Davenport are what jumps off the paper in terms of testing and build but Foskey has more bend and is a lot more fluid. Adding Foskey to a front that doesn’t have a sure answer opposite Cam Jordan makes a ton of sense.

Grade: B+

In round three with pick #71, the team selected running back Kendre Miller out of TCU. Miller is an extremely productive back as he rushed for nearly 1400 yards and 17 touchdowns last year for the Horned Frogs. Miller has also never averaged below 6.2 yards per carry in his collegiate career which is astonishing. His ability to change direction and maintain balance running through defenders is what makes him an exceptional player. He has great size and is extremely well-rounded as a running back. The Saints need at the position was a crucial point of emphasis this offseason. With Kamara and Williams aging, Miller is a smart addition to not only take carries off the two to keep them fresh, but to replace them down the line.

Grade: A

Make sure you follow Canal Street Chronicles on Twitter at @SaintsCSC, “Like” us on Facebook at Canal Street Chronicles, and make sure you’re subscribed to our YouTube channel