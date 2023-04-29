Saints Reacts Survey Results: How do you grade the Saints selection of DT Bryan Bresee?

Yesterday, we posted an SB Nation Reacts survey asking fans how would they grade the New Orleans Saints selection of DT Bryan Bresee? The results are in and wow, it was close. 42% of voters said that they would give the Saints an “A”, with 41% grading the pick a “B”

Judging from the comments on social media, fans like the pick because the Saints did not trade up (as many predicted) to get someone they really wanted and needed. Bresee is a versatile player, who is expected to make an immediate impact on a Saints defensive line that ranked a dismal 24th against the run last season.

