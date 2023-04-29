Saints needs heading into the 3rd and final day of the 2023 NFL Draft

With the selections of Isaiah Foskey and Kendre Miller, the New Orleans Saints crossed off two more needs in the NFL Draft. With one day and five picks left, there are still some holes to fill on this roster.

Tight End

Tight end is arguably the biggest hole left on the roster. With Adam Trautman being less productive than many of us thought, they need a TE2 who can produce alongside Juwan Johnson. A lot of TEs came off the board in Day two of the NFL Draft, but there are still a few guys who can make an impact for the Saints. Some of the options still available include, Will Mallory, Zack Kuntz and Josh Whyle.

Linebacker

Although the Saints have two stud linebackers in Demario Davis and Pete Werner, they could use some help filling the void left by Kaden Ellis. Unfortunately for the Saints, we saw a run-on linebackers at the end of the third round which severely limited their options.

Henry To’oTo’o is the top remaining linebacker in the draft after round three, but after him, there’s a bit of a fall off. Noah Sewell, Ivan Pace Jr. and Owen Pappoe are some of the other top linebackers still on the board, but it looks like the Saints missed out on the drafts top linebackers.

Defensive Back

The Saints have some elite talent in the secondary with Marshon Lattimore, Alontae Taylor, Tyrann Mathieu and Marcus Maye, but they have had some bad injury luck in recent years. Adding another corner or safety in day three should be a priority for the Saints.

Georgia’s Kelee Ringo is a name some people saw going as early as the second round. The fact that he’s still on the board entering day three is mind boggling. There’s a lot more talent at the cornerback position than in most drafts, so finding a quality corner in rounds five or six is definitely in the Saints realm of possibility.

There have been just two safeties taken off the board so far in the NFL Draft. Guys like Antonio Johnson and Jay Ward are all players who have the upside of being a starting safety in the NFL. The Saints have a variety of options if they choose to add to the secondary.

Wide Receiver

After not seeing a receiver taken in the first 19 picks, we have seen a run-on pass catchers ever since. With Michael Thomas set to return and Chris Olave and Rasheed Shahid exploding onto the scene, the Saints already have a nice receiving trio, but it never hurts to have a large selection of pass catchers.

Tyler Scott and A.T. Perry are the two best receivers available in day three of the draft, but there are some intriguing players further down the board. Kayshon Boutte, Xavier Hutchinson and Trey Palmer could both find themselves waiting for a phone call in the fifth or sixth round. All of these guys have shown flashes of greatness in college and could find themselves catching balls from Derek Carr come September.

