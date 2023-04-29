Best players available for Day 3 of the NFL draft

After two days of the NFL Draft, a ton of talent has come off the board. Day 3 is where teams can separate themselves from the pack. The New Orleans Saints finished Day 2 off strong, they have been able to find some studs in Day 3 as well. The Saints have 5 picks left: Round 4 (115), Round 5 (146) Round 5 (165), Round 7 (227) and Round 7 (257, compensatory).
Here are some of the top players still available:
QB Tanner McKee, Stanford
QB Jaren Hall, BYU
QB Jake Haener, Fresno St
QB Clayton Tune, Houston
QB Aiden O’Connell, Purdue
QB Dorian Thompson-Robinson, UCLA
RB Zach Evans, Ole Miss
RB Roschon Johnson, Texas
RB DeWayne McBride, UAB
WR Kayson Boutee, LSU
WR Tyler Scott, Cincinnati
OL Dawand Jones, Ohio State
OL Blake Freeland, BYU
OL Jaelyn Duncan, Maryland
S JL Skinner, Boise State
LB Henry To’oTo’o, Alabama
LB Noah Sewell, Oregon
Kelee Ringo, Georgia
CB Clark Phillips III, Utah
Who do you want the Saints to take on Day 3? Tell us in the comments below.
Make sure you follow Canal Street Chronicles on Twitter at @SaintsCSC, “Like” us on Facebook at Canal Street Chronicles, and make sure you’re subscribed to our YouTube channel
Loading comments...