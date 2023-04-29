Best players available for Day 3 of the NFL draft

After two days of the NFL Draft, a ton of talent has come off the board. Day 3 is where teams can separate themselves from the pack. The New Orleans Saints finished Day 2 off strong, they have been able to find some studs in Day 3 as well. The Saints have 5 picks left: Round 4 (115), Round 5 (146) Round 5 (165), Round 7 (227) and Round 7 (257, compensatory).

Here are some of the top players still available:

QB Tanner McKee, Stanford

QB Jaren Hall, BYU

QB Jake Haener, Fresno St

QB Clayton Tune, Houston

QB Aiden O’Connell, Purdue

QB Dorian Thompson-Robinson, UCLA

RB Zach Evans, Ole Miss

RB Roschon Johnson, Texas

RB DeWayne McBride, UAB

WR Kayson Boutee, LSU

WR Tyler Scott, Cincinnati

OL Dawand Jones, Ohio State

OL Blake Freeland, BYU

OL Jaelyn Duncan, Maryland

S JL Skinner, Boise State

LB Henry To’oTo’o, Alabama

LB Noah Sewell, Oregon

Kelee Ringo, Georgia

CB Clark Phillips III, Utah

Who do you want the Saints to take on Day 3? Tell us in the comments below.

