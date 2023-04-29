 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Dennis Allen says the Saints tried to trade up yesterday

The Saints currently have 5 draft picks today.

By Tina Howell
NFL: New Orleans Saints at Philadelphia Eagles Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

Many fans were shocked when the New Orleans Saints did not trade up during the first two days of the NFL Draft. But it wasn’t for the lack of trying. Saints head coach Dennis Allen said that they tried to make a trade on Saturday, but it just didn’t work out.

With their 2 picks on Saturday, the Saints selected DE Isaiah Foskey from Notre Dame (40th overall) and RB Kendre Miller from TCU (71st overall)

Today is the 3rd and final day of the draft and the Saints currently have 5 picks remaining: 115 (Rd4), 146 and 165 (Rd5), 227 and 257 (Rd7). We will see if and when they decide to make any moves later when rounds 4-7 kickoff at 11:00 a.m. CT.

