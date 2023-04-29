Dennis Allen says the Saints tried to trade up yesterday

Many fans were shocked when the New Orleans Saints did not trade up during the first two days of the NFL Draft. But it wasn’t for the lack of trying. Saints head coach Dennis Allen said that they tried to make a trade on Saturday, but it just didn’t work out.

Dennis Allen said the Saints indeed tried to trade up Saturday and it didn't work out.



It's just in their DNA! — Mike Triplett (@MikeTriplett) April 29, 2023

Me: This was the first time in a long time y'all haven't made a trade in the first three rounds.



Dennis Allen: We tried. — Luke Johnson (@ByLukeJohnson) April 29, 2023

With their 2 picks on Saturday, the Saints selected DE Isaiah Foskey from Notre Dame (40th overall) and RB Kendre Miller from TCU (71st overall)

Today is the 3rd and final day of the draft and the Saints currently have 5 picks remaining: 115 (Rd4), 146 and 165 (Rd5), 227 and 257 (Rd7). We will see if and when they decide to make any moves later when rounds 4-7 kickoff at 11:00 a.m. CT.

