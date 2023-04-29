BREAKING NEWS: Saints make a trade with the Bears

The New Orleans Saints are on the clock!

The Saints have made a trade with the Chicago Bears, exchanging their 115th and 165th picks for the 103rd pick, the 1st in 4th round.

With this trade, the Saints now have just 4 picks today: 103 (Rd3), 146 (Rd5), 227 and 257 (Rd7)

Who do you think the Saints moved up for? Let us know in the comments.

Make sure you follow Canal Street Chronicles on Twitter at @SaintsCSC, “Like” us on Facebook at Canal Street Chronicles, and make sure you’re subscribed to our YouTube channel. As always, you can follow me on Twitter @TheNolaGirl