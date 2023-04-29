BREAKING NEWS: Saints select ODU OL Nick Saldiveri with the 103rd overall pick

The New Orleans Saints have traded up to pick 103 and selected Nick Saldiveri. The team felt they needed to trade up to get, and they acted accordingly by giving up picks 115 and 165 to move up and draft an offensive lineman. Saldiveri played tackle in college but is expected to swing into guard in the NFL.

Saints are selecting OL Nick Saldiveri — Nick Underhill (@nick_underhill) April 29, 2023

Saldiveri earned a 9.48 RAS and a 6.10 combine grade. He’s 6’6” and 318 lbs. Saldiveri was amazing this past season as he didn’t allow a single sack.

