BREAKING NEWS: Saints select S Jordan Howden at pick number 146

The New Orleans Saints have made their third selection of the day, that being safety Jordan Howden from Minnesota.

Howden is more naturally a slot corner than a deep safety, taking 304 snaps in the slot in 2022 compared to 256 deep and 161 in the box. His main strength is his long-range speed, tracking a 4.49 40-yard dash, but also being a track runner in high school prior to going to college.

This past season marked Jordan’s fifth in college, and arguably his best. He ended the year with 58 tackles, 3.5 tackles for loss, 2 interceptions, and 5 pass deflections. He is also a sure-handed tackler, only missing 2 tackles this past season, and never more than 5 in a season since 2020.

Special teams versatility will also be an asset with Howden due to the aforementioned speed and could be his way onto the roster initially. He should be able to start creating a dent into Bradley Roby’s snap count later in the season provided things work out as one would assume.

According to PFF, Jordan has been very good in coverage this past season as well. He comes in with an 80.6 coverage grade (much above average), and an 18.4% forced incompletion rate. He has also only allowed a 47.8 passer rating against him and did not give up a single touchdown in coverage last year compared to his 2 interceptions.

His agility is also a selling point, with a 33.5” vertical jump and 9’11” broad jump. Overall, a quality pick in round 5, and a potential quality addition to the roster this upcoming season to really boost the secondary and special teams.

