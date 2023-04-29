BREAKING NEWS: New Orleans Saints trade up to select Wake Forest WR A.T. Perry

The New Orleans Saints traded TE Adam Trautman to the Denver Broncos for pick 195. With that selection, the Saints took WR A.T. Perry.

The Saints added a brand-new toy for Derek Carr to work with. Standing in at 6’3”, Perry can absolutely fly for his size. He ran a 4.47 40-yard dash. Perry was super productive last year with 86 receptions, 1,096 receiving yards, and 10 TDs. Perry also earned an impressive RAS score of 9.62. Perry has a ton of potential to be a great player in this league.

