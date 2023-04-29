 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

BREAKING NEWS: New Orleans Saints trade up to select Wake Forest WR A.T. Perry

Saints add a new weapon in A.T. Perry.

By Jonny_Camer
NCAA Football: ACC Championship-Pittsburgh vs Wake Forest Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

The New Orleans Saints traded TE Adam Trautman to the Denver Broncos for pick 195. With that selection, the Saints took WR A.T. Perry.

The Saints added a brand-new toy for Derek Carr to work with. Standing in at 6’3”, Perry can absolutely fly for his size. He ran a 4.47 40-yard dash. Perry was super productive last year with 86 receptions, 1,096 receiving yards, and 10 TDs. Perry also earned an impressive RAS score of 9.62. Perry has a ton of potential to be a great player in this league.

