Will the Saints regain control of the NFC South in 2023?

For the past two seasons, the Saints have fallen short in their pursuit of the NFC South. With the retirement of Drew Brees and the quarterback seesaw that has engulfed this team since then, the Saints have lacked consistency since the departure of Brees. To add onto that, Tom Brady has also lurked around the division for the past few years as well.

With all of that being said, none of those things are factors anymore as both Brady has retired with the Saints also finding their quarterback of the future in Derek Carr. Can the Saints find themselves atop the NFC South once again like the days of old?

A revamped offense

With the Saints adding more and more depth to their offensive lineup by the day, other NFC South defenses may have their hands full come September. With RB’s Alvin Kamara and Jamaal Williams in the backfield, WR’s Chris Olave and Michael Thomas attacking you through the air, and the powerhouse of Taysom Hill, I see no reason that the Saints can’t regain dominance over a mostly diminishing NFC South.

Competing with the Panthers

Carolina seems to be attempting to build their own version of a powerhouse offensively during this offseason. With the addition of former Saints QB Andy Dalton, WR’s DJ Chark and Adam Theilen, and other acquisitions that are soon to come in the upcoming draft, the Panthers may prove to be a threat to New Orleans’ hopes and dreams. Luckily, with Andy Dalton at the helm, defensive coordinators in New Orleans will know what to prepare for.

It’ll surely be a fun time in 2023, the type of fun that’s been missing from the New Orleans Saints for quite a while.

