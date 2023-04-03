New Orleans Saints to hold 2023 Cheer Krewe auditions

The New Orleans Saints will be holding auditions for the 2023 Cheer Krewe starting Friday, April 14th at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center in Metairie with final auditions taking place on Wednesday, April 19th.

The Saints Cheer Krewe engages and energizes Saints fans on game days while serving as aspirational ambassadors in the community. They bring the spirit of the Saints to the greater New Orleans area through community engagement and corporate appearances, throughout the year. On Saints game days, the Cheer Krewe can be found performing live in Champions Square, on the field or in the stands as well as assisting with in-game promotions and engaging with fans.

Those interested in auditioning must be 18 years or older and have a high school diploma or GED. Cheer Krewe members must be available to work all Saints home games during pre-season, regular season, and playoffs as well as able to fulfill public appearances and performances for the Saints organization and community events throughout the year.

To get more information and register for auditions, go to 2022 Saints Cheer Krewe Auditions | New Orleans Saints Cheerleaders | NewOrleansSaints.com

