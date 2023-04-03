Fleur-de-Links, April 3: Defensive tackle speaks on staying with Saints

New Orleans Saints News:
New Orleans Saints announce new jersey numbers for different players after free agency - Canal Street Chronicles
The Saints have announced the jersey numbers for players like Derek Carr, Jamaal Williams, and Khalen Saunders.
No place like home: Saints DL Malcolm Roach and family happy he’s remaining in New Orleans - NOLA
Malcolm Roach speaks on remaining with the Saints.
FFF: Saints over/under win total for the 2023 season is out - Fox 8 Live
The current Saints over/under win total for 2023 has been set at 9.5 wins.
Chris Olave Already In Elite Company - Last Word on Sports
Chris Olave ranked #5 among the top 5 in most yards per route run by a rookie wide receiver in the last 10 years.
Why the Saints should trade up and draft WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba - Canal Street Chronicles
A case for the Saints to try and trade up and draft Jaxon Smith-Njigba.
Rashid Shaheed ‘Excited’ About Derek Carr, Offseason Training - Saints News Network
Rashid Shaheed speaks on Derek Carr joining the team and the upcoming offseason training.
Should the Saints trade down in the draft? - Canal Street Chronicles
Answering whether or not the Saints should trade down in the 2023 draft.
Newly signed WR Bryan Edwards (@B__ED89) joins @ErinESummers on the New Orleans #Saints Podcast to talk about what he's looking forward to as a Saint and Jordy Culotta (@jordyculotta) of the @CulottaShow breaks down LSU Pro Day.@SeatGeek | https://t.co/S7mTvdGTvM— New Orleans Saints (@Saints) March 30, 2023
Off season #SaintsOnSocial | @CommunityCoffee pic.twitter.com/syLFfwdfQX— New Orleans Saints (@Saints) April 1, 2023
The 4 NFL teams eligible for Hard Knocks in 2023 are:— Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) April 2, 2023
* New York #Jets
* Chicago #Bears
* New Orleans #Saints
* Washington #Commanders
Who do you want to see the most? pic.twitter.com/k6Sbn4X6iJ
