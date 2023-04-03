 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Fleur-de-Links, April 3: Defensive tackle speaks on staying with Saints

Here are your daily New Orleans Saints links

By Adam Dunnells
New Orleans Saints v Pittsburgh Steelers Photo by Joe Sargent/Getty Images

New Orleans Saints News:

New Orleans Saints announce new jersey numbers for different players after free agency - Canal Street Chronicles

The Saints have announced the jersey numbers for players like Derek Carr, Jamaal Williams, and Khalen Saunders.

No place like home: Saints DL Malcolm Roach and family happy he’s remaining in New Orleans - NOLA

Malcolm Roach speaks on remaining with the Saints.

FFF: Saints over/under win total for the 2023 season is out - Fox 8 Live

The current Saints over/under win total for 2023 has been set at 9.5 wins.

Chris Olave Already In Elite Company - Last Word on Sports

Chris Olave ranked #5 among the top 5 in most yards per route run by a rookie wide receiver in the last 10 years.

Why the Saints should trade up and draft WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba - Canal Street Chronicles

A case for the Saints to try and trade up and draft Jaxon Smith-Njigba.

Rashid Shaheed ‘Excited’ About Derek Carr, Offseason Training - Saints News Network

Rashid Shaheed speaks on Derek Carr joining the team and the upcoming offseason training.

Should the Saints trade down in the draft? - Canal Street Chronicles

Answering whether or not the Saints should trade down in the 2023 draft.

