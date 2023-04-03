Fleur-de-Links, April 3: Defensive tackle speaks on staying with Saints

The Saints have announced the jersey numbers for players like Derek Carr, Jamaal Williams, and Khalen Saunders.

Malcolm Roach speaks on remaining with the Saints.

The current Saints over/under win total for 2023 has been set at 9.5 wins.

Chris Olave ranked #5 among the top 5 in most yards per route run by a rookie wide receiver in the last 10 years.

A case for the Saints to try and trade up and draft Jaxon Smith-Njigba.

Rashid Shaheed speaks on Derek Carr joining the team and the upcoming offseason training.

Answering whether or not the Saints should trade down in the 2023 draft.

Newly signed WR Bryan Edwards (@B__ED89) joins @ErinESummers on the New Orleans #Saints Podcast to talk about what he's looking forward to as a Saint and Jordy Culotta (@jordyculotta) of the @CulottaShow breaks down LSU Pro Day.@SeatGeek | https://t.co/S7mTvdGTvM — New Orleans Saints (@Saints) March 30, 2023