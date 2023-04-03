Hendon Hooker set to meet with the Saints on Tuesday, per report

The New Orleans Saints are set to meet with Tennesse QB Hendon Hooker this Tuesday, per report. One of the draft's most intriguing prospects will meet with the Saints. Hooker has been receiving 1st-round buzz lately, the Saints have picks 29, 40, and 71 in the first two days of the draft.

#Tennessee QB Hendon Hooker is flying today for a visit to the #Saints tomorrow, source said. Coming off a clean ACL tear, Hooker's prospects for the 2023 season are positive. New Orleans picks 29th. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 3, 2023

Hooker recently received positive news about his knee injury and is set to be ready for the upcoming 2023 season. He tore his ACL just four months ago.

After recently acquiring QB Derek Carr does it make sense for the Saints to draft Hendon Hooker? Yes, but maybe not with their first-round pick. They currently sit in a situation where they need help on the defensive line and lack depth on the offensive line. If the Saints love him though, why not? Carr signed a four-year deal, but the Saints have an out to his contract if things go poorly, which they don't expect. Regardless of who is in your QB room every team in the NFL (besides maybe a couple) should be looking into drafting their next QB.

