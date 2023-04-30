Social media reactions: Saints Draft Day 3

The 2023 NFL Draft is over and New Orleans Saints made several moves on the 3rd and final day. So, let’s dive right into some of the reactions:

On drafting OL Nick Saldiveri:

Saints land one of my favorite OL in the NFL Draft with Nick Saldiveri. Plays with phenomenal bend and balance. Nice mover too. Can play OG or OT. Really natural in pass pro (playing RT here): pic.twitter.com/TDh4TQj3mr — Bobby Football (@Rob__Paul) April 29, 2023

Just talked with Nick Saldiveri. Quick notes:

- Spoke with the #Saints multiple times at the senior bowl (one to test his football IQ, the other to get to know him)

- Versatile on OL

- Big proponent of "doing things the right way"

- Means more to go to the NFL from Old Dominion — Brooke Kirchhofer (@brookechesney) April 29, 2023

Saints fans, Nick Saldiveri was one of my favorite values along the OL on day 3. He’s a skilled pass-protector with legit 5-position flexibility.



More details on his game: https://t.co/If6DE0COSQ



10 plays that show how he wins: pic.twitter.com/4La4Btaxi2 — Brandon Thorn (@BrandonThornNFL) April 29, 2023

On drafting QB Jake Haener:

How cool is this fact? Jake Haener wore No. 9 growing up because he was a huge Drew Brees & #Saints fan. He got to work with Brees in the past. @jakehaener10 also got a head start on the playbook having worked with Ronald Curry at the @seniorbowl (2nd answer)



More on that below: pic.twitter.com/SmeVDNcWyP — Brooke Kirchhofer (@brookechesney) April 29, 2023

Grateful to be a New Orleans Saint⚜️ @Saints — Jake (@jakehaener10) April 30, 2023

QB Jake Haener already had a relationship with Derek Carr b/c of the Fresno State connection. Carr texted him earlier and said he knew what the Saints were going to do and to call him later. They talked on the phone about 5-10 mins ago. Haener said he’s thrilled to learn from him — Katherine Terrell (@Kat_Terrell) April 29, 2023

On drafting S Jordan Howden:

Jordan Howden knows how to lay the wood!!! pic.twitter.com/uakapCFaHO — Boot Krewe Media (@BootKreweMedia) April 29, 2023

Jordan Howden has only been penalized twice on 3,027 career defensive snaps. He doesn't get flagged, doesn't miss tackles, and moves very well. Saints added several free agent safeties and have Smoke Monday coming back but I like him the most of the bunch. — John Sigler (@john_siglerr) April 29, 2023

Welcome to NOLA Jordan Howden pic.twitter.com/UZRYwO2EVq — Skykiingyolo (@skykiingyolo) April 29, 2023

On drafting A.T. Perry:

One play to explain why A.T. Perry is on the #Saints. That’s him at the top of the screen getting mauled the whole way. pic.twitter.com/3sTec13Vyd — Jeff Nowak (@Jeff_Nowak) April 29, 2023

.@Saints fans, I am SHOCKED AT Perry was available for you guys at pick 195. Would've been a good pick 100 picks earlier.



Long, dynamic, efficient, and a high-end finisher. Don't be surprised if he emerges as a starter by 2024, if not sooner.



Congrats #Saints fans. #ShrineBowl https://t.co/HaR7x0V3bH pic.twitter.com/fYyrq5H3rr — Eric Galko (@EricGalko) April 29, 2023

Absolutely love the Saints taking AT Perry, best player left on my board. A true ball winning X in a class lacking them. Very smooth athlete who hits an extra gear when the ball is in the air. Can see him making the roster due to his big play ability. pic.twitter.com/zctvL8rlSh — Bobby Football (@Rob__Paul) April 29, 2023

Make sure you follow Canal Street Chronicles on Twitter at @SaintsCSC, “Like” us on Facebook at Canal Street Chronicles, and make sure you’re subscribed to our YouTube channel. As always, you can follow me on Twitter @TheNolaGirl