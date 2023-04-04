New Orleans Saints 2023 player futures

Sportsbooks often release betting lines through the off-season, especially for big things like player awards, win totals, and Super Bowl winners. These are commonly called futures. A previous article covered team futures for the New Orleans Saints such as total wins, divisional winner, and conference winner. Player and personnel awards along with draft selections have currently begun hitting sportsbooks. All lines are based on a $100 wager. If a wager sits even, the line would be -100. Any positive number means longshot while a negative number means favorite. The further away from 100 these numbers get, the higher the magnitude of longshot and favorite. All odds taken from our friends at DraftKings Sportsbook. These are the player and personnel futures for the New Orleans Saints for the 2023 NFL season.

2023 Saints player futures

The highest profile addition to the Saints this off-season is Derek Carr. Carr spent his first nine seasons with the Las Vegas Raiders before demanding a release after last season. Like all quarterbacks, Carr will be in the early running for MVP behind high hopes for the team. Carr has the 19th best odds to win this award at +4500. With a third-place schedule in 2023, Carr will have plenty of opponents to inflate his numbers. Games against the Houston Texans, Indianapolis Colts, Minnesota Vikings, Tennessee Titans, New York Giants, Detroit Lions, and Chicago Bears will provide Carr several soft secondaries to exploit. If Carr can return to his 2018 or 2019 form and the Saints win over 10 games, this might be one of the best Saints futures on the board.

Another year, another high nomination for Michael Thomas to be Comeback Player of the Year. Thomas had another year of injury in the 2022 season and will likely be a player to watch on this ballot. When healthy, Thomas sets records as one of the best receivers in the NFL; however, those days faded quickly. Thomas has high hopes that he can revitalize his career with Derek Carr, especially since he is playing on a one-year contract this season. 2019 was the last season that Thomas played in the majority of games for the Saints though. Simply being available on this offense could cash the +3500 longshot odds for bettors.

Coach and defensive players awards

Dennis Allen has really been the constant force behind the Saints defensive success in recent years. Even after a frustrating 2022 campaign, the Saints defense was still a bright spot many times during the season. If the Saints can improve in a weaker NFC, Allen could find himself in the running for Coach of the Year. DraftKings currently listed Allen with the 10th best odds to win this postseason award at +2200. This might be surprising since Allen has never won over seven games in his head coaching career. If the team does explode for double-digit wins though, Allen will get much of the credit, especially after building “his” team this off-season.

It would make sense that a good defense will have players in the running for Defensive Player of the Year. Curiously, the Saints actually do not have anyone near the top of the list though. It is likely due to the Saints having so many solid pieces contributing to a good defense. Four Saints players have very long odds to win this postseason award at +20,000. Tyrann Mathieu, Cameron Jordan, Marshon Lattimore, and Demario Davis all share these odds. The Saints system does not normally lend itself to one player standing out above others, but any of these players have the talent to have a great season.

2023 NFL Draft player futures

The NFL draft will be here soon. There are already several players being tied to the Saints and the odds reflect this as well. Two of the highest ranked running backs have relatively good odds to end up in New Orleans. Even after the team signed Jamaal Williams, these odds still remain high, likely because of the impending legal troubles of Alvin Kamara. Bijan Robinson will likely be the highest selected running back this year and the Saints have the ninth best odds of landing his services at +2000. What might be more interesting is that the Saints have the eighth best odds of drafting Alabama running back Jahmyr Gibbs at +1500. Gibbs’ skillset is much more similar to Kamara if the Saints are looking to make arrangements away from Kamara. Of all the highest profile players on the board, these running backs are far and away the best odds on the board to be drafted by the Saints.

