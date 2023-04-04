Keep ‘em local: LSU and Tulane draft prospects that could turn Black and Gold

BJ Ojulari - DE

PFF Overall Rank: 35

PFF Position Rank: 8

Ojulari is undoubtedly one of the best DE options in a draft that is ridiculously loaded with edge talent. Most experts do not have him going in the first, but he could be a great option in the second. He’s recorded 112 tackles and 12.5 sacks over the past two seasons and has been an essential piece of the LSU defense for the past two seasons. If the New Orleans Saints do not draft a defensive lineman or defensive end in the first round, Ojulari could be a steal with pick number 40.

I really, really like LSUs B.J. Ojulari.



Twitched up edge that has one of the highest ceilings in the class. Will be just 21 the entirety of his rookie campaign and won a ton just off athleticism in the SEC.



A refined approach could see him thrive for a long, long time. pic.twitter.com/csmsclrTSE — Ryan Fowler (@_RyanFowler_) April 3, 2023

Jaquelin Roy - DT

PFF Overall Rank: 106

PFF Position Rank: 9

Roy secretly had one of the most impressive seasons as a SEC defensive lineman this year through his 49 tackles and 26 QB pressures. After starting lineman Maason Smith sustained a season-ending injury in week one, Roy stepped in and became a reliable run-stopper for the Tigers. He could be a great option if the Saints want to add a depth-piece to their defensive line in the fourth round.

Kayshon Boutte - WR

PFF Overall Rank: 103

PFF Position Rank: 13

It’s been disappointing to see Boutte’s draft stock fall so drastically over the past year. He’s certainly not a first-round option. However, he’s a very talented playmaker and has recorded 16 touchdowns and over 1,700 yards during his three years at LSU. If the Saints want some depth at wide receiver, Boutte might be a great mid-round option.

Mekhi Garner - CB

PFF Overall Rank: 187

PFF Position Rank: 24

Garner was an integral piece of the Tigers secondary this season. He recorded a career-high 43 tackles and four pass deflections this season. He’s certainly more of a depth piece, but he could be a great pick up in the sixth or seventh round for a Saints secondary that could use some depth.

SAY IT WITH YOUR CHEST MEKHI GARNER pic.twitter.com/OZSoLnAS25 — The Transfer Portal CFB (@TPortalCFB) October 2, 2022

Ali Gaye - DE

PFF Overall Rank: 192

PFF Position Rank: 32

The duo of Ojulari and Gaye was menacing for the Tigers this season, and both will soon assume their rightful positions in the NFL. This season, he had 36 tackles, 2.5 sacks and two forced fumbles. At 6’6, 250 pounds, Gaye would be more of a “prospect pick” with a huge upside if the Saints want to snag him in the seventh round or as an UDFA.

*It should also be noted that LSU linebacker Mike Jones, safety Jay Ward, and cornerback Jarrick Bernard-Converse also declared for the draft and could be excellent late-round or UDFA pick-ups for the Saints to add depth at their respective positions

Tulane Green Wave

Tyjae Spears - RB

PFF Ranking: 98

PFF Position Ranking: 8

Spears might have been the most electric element of a dynamite offense at Tulane this season. He finished the year with 1,581 yards, fifth-most in the entire country, and nineteen touchdowns. After recently signing Jamaal Williams, running back might not be a super-immediate need for the Saints, so waiting until the third or fourth round to draft another RB could be an excellent move for the Saints. The Ponchatoula-native makes a ton of sense for the Saints.

Dorian Williams - LB

PFF Ranking: 82

PFF Position Ranking: 5

WIlliams had a monster season with the Green Wave in 2022. He recorded 81 solo tackles, third most for defensive players in the country. He also recorded five sacks and two interceptions this past season. With Pete Werner and Demario Davis leading the linebacker squad, perhaps Williams is not worth a third rounder for the Saints. However, with the recent departure of Kaden Ellis, Williams now has a chance to stay home in New Orleans and strengthen an already solid linebacker room.

One of my favorites in the class, Dorian Williams, with a 4.54u#NFLCombine2023 pic.twitter.com/GSairB4cBG — WalkTheMock (@WalkTheMock) March 3, 2023

Poll Which LSU or Tulane prospect would you most like to see the Saints draft? BJ Ojulari

Tyjae Spears

Dorian Williams

Kayshon Boutte

Jaquelin Roy

Other (comment below) vote view results 25% BJ Ojulari (71 votes)

56% Tyjae Spears (158 votes)

8% Dorian Williams (24 votes)

6% Kayshon Boutte (17 votes)

2% Jaquelin Roy (7 votes)

0% Other (comment below) (1 vote) 278 votes total Vote Now

*Unless otherwise stated, “tackles” includes both solo and assisted tackles*

