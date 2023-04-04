 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Fleur-de-Links, April 4: Saints re-sign linebacker

Here are your daily New Orleans Saints links

By Adam Dunnells
/ new
New York Giants v New Orleans Saints Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images

New Orleans Saints News:

Hendon Hooker set to meet with the Saints on Tuesday, per report - Canal Street Chronicles

Hendon Hooker is reportedly set to meet with the Saints on Tuesday.

Saints Re-Sign LB Andrew Dowell - Saints News Network

The Saints have reportedly re-signed linebacker Andrew Dowell.

Report: Saints Among Teams Who Opposed TNF Flex Scheduling - Yardbreaker

The Saints were one of the teams to oppose the Thursday Night Football flexing.

Ranking Saints’ 15 offseason departures, from least to most significant - Yahoo! Sports

Looking at all of the Saints’ offseason depatures during the 2023 offseason.

New Orleans Saints to hold 2023 Cheer Krewe auditions - Canal Street Chronicles

The Saints are holding auditions for the 2023 Cheer Krewe.

“His game is special and rare” Saints’ star passionately defends Lamar Jackson after Falcons owner questions QB’s durability - Sports Zion

Tyrann Mathieu took to Twitter to defend Lamar Jackson.

New Orleans Saints Are the Favorites in the NFC South - TWSN

Following the signing of Derek Carr, the Saints are the favorites to win the NFC South.

More From Canal Street Chronicles

Loading comments...