Fleur-de-Links, April 4: Saints re-sign linebacker

Hendon Hooker set to meet with the Saints on Tuesday, per report - Canal Street Chronicles
Hendon Hooker is reportedly set to meet with the Saints on Tuesday.
Saints Re-Sign LB Andrew Dowell - Saints News Network
The Saints have reportedly re-signed linebacker Andrew Dowell.
Report: Saints Among Teams Who Opposed TNF Flex Scheduling - Yardbreaker
The Saints were one of the teams to oppose the Thursday Night Football flexing.
Ranking Saints’ 15 offseason departures, from least to most significant - Yahoo! Sports
Looking at all of the Saints’ offseason depatures during the 2023 offseason.
New Orleans Saints to hold 2023 Cheer Krewe auditions - Canal Street Chronicles
The Saints are holding auditions for the 2023 Cheer Krewe.
“His game is special and rare” Saints’ star passionately defends Lamar Jackson after Falcons owner questions QB’s durability - Sports Zion
Tyrann Mathieu took to Twitter to defend Lamar Jackson.
New Orleans Saints Are the Favorites in the NFC South - TWSN
Following the signing of Derek Carr, the Saints are the favorites to win the NFC South.
Revisiting the 2013 #Saints Draft— New Orleans Saints (@Saints) April 3, 2023
Who was your favorite pick from this draft?#Saints | @CoxComm
#Saints wanted LB depth this offseason and Dowell provides that in addition to being a core and very important special teams piece. Solid move retaining him. https://t.co/XdzEd36cPP— Ross Jackson (@RossJacksonNOLA) April 3, 2023
#Tennessee QB Hendon Hooker is flying today for a visit to the #Saints tomorrow, source said. Coming off a clean ACL tear, Hooker's prospects for the 2023 season are positive. New Orleans picks 29th.— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 3, 2023
