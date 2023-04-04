Jalin Hyatt will visit the Saints on Wednesday, per report

The New Orleans Saints continue to meet with prospects with the NFL draft approaching. The team has now scheduled a meeting with WR Jalin Hyatt, per report. The meeting will take place sometime tomorrow. The team is set to meet with Hyatt's QB Hendon Hooker sometime today.

#Tenneesee WR Jalin Hyatt is visiting the #Saints tomorrow, source tells @theScore.



Hyatt won the Biletnikoff this season after catching 15 TDs for the Vols. He’s visiting the #Cowboys today. — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) April 4, 2023

Hyatt enjoyed a phenomenal 2022 season at the University of Tennessee, with 67 receptions, 1267 receiving yards, and 15 TDs. He’s one of the top receivers in this draft class. The Saints could be looking to give Derek Carr yet another weapon.

The team drafted a WR in the first-round last year and could be looking to do it again.

