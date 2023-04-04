 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Houston QB Clayton Tune visiting Saints on Wednesday

Draft prospect threw for 4,000 yards and 40 touchdowns last season



The Saints might be looking to add another man to the quarterback room.

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported that the former Houston Cougar will be meeting with New Orleans on Wednesday. Rapoport also reports that Tune will be meeting with the Browns, Giants, Steelers, Bucs Rams and Texans.

This is the second quarterback that the Saints are reportedly meeting with this week, the first being Hendon Hooker out of Tennessee.

Unlike Hooker, Tune might be a later-round option for the Saints. He is currently the tenth-ranked quarterback prospect in the draft, according to PFF. Amongst other talented prospects, Tune could be a great option to add quarterback depth in between the fifth and seventh rounds.

Tune says he already met with New Orleans twice before, once at the Senior Bowl and once at the NFL Combine.

“(Playing for the Saints) would be awesome,” he told reporters at the combine. “I would love to go to New Orleans and be in that system and learn from those guys.”

Last season, Tune threw for 4,074 yards and 40 touchdowns with a 67.3 completion percentage. He also picked up 546 yards with his legs and five additional touchdowns. He was named to the first-team All-AAC squad this season, just edging out Tulane’s Michael Pratt.

