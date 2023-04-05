Are the Atlanta Falcons a threat in the NFC South?

No.

Over the weekend, we posted a poll on our Twitter page asking, “Who is the biggest threat in the NFC South this season and why?”

Approximately 60 people said the Atlanta Falcons out of 1,219. Doesn’t seem like strong odds.

I don’t mean to spoil the ending early for you, but they aren’t a threat. But… since we’re here and I have your attention, let’s talk about what they do have coming into 2023.

Receivers

Atlanta is coming into 2023 with a strong receiving corps as Drake London is back from a strong rookie campaign as well as Kyle Pitts. With the addition of Mack Hollins and Scotty Miller, your group is middle of the road in the league. Not good, but certainly not the worst.

London will be the strong suit of this group considering Pitts has been incorrectly utilized since he got to the NFL. However, now that Taylor Heinicke is at QB, things could look different for the Florida product.

Running Backs

This may be the strongest unit for the Falcons in 2023.

Cordarrelle Patterson was his typical self in 2022, getting over 500 yards and getting 8 touchdowns on the season. But what was refreshing for Atlanta was that Patterson didn’t have to be THE guy for this offense. That was Tyler Allgeier.

The rookie from BYU had an excellent season, rushing for 1,035 yards and three touchdowns while averaging five yards a carry for the season.

If I’m Dave Ragone, I’m figuring out a way to make my running backs be the top dimension of this offense in 2023.

Defense

The Falcons had an average defense in 2022, but it’s gotten better so far this offseason.

After hiring Ryan Nielsen to be their defensive coordinator, he brought in David Onyemata and Kaden Ellis to join him at Atlanta from New Orleans. The Dirty Birds also signed a key veteran in Calais Campbell for their defensive line.

The biggest signing, however, is Jessie Bates to play safety with A.J. Terrell still at corner. The Falcons’ secondary is now stronger and gives them a solid defense heading into 2023.

I could see this team going 7-10 in 2023, but they won’t be good enough to win the NFC South.

