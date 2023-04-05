Todd McShay latest two round mock draft Saints results

The NFL draft coverage is picking up as the event draws nearer. The New Orleans Saints possess two picks in the top 40 of selections in the upcoming 2023 NFL Draft. ESPN’s Todd McShay is one of the industry’s leading draft analysts and recently posted his updated two round mock draft. McShay’s mock draft included just two total trades, but it is likely under what will actually take place on April 27. With the Saints in full reloading mode, these top two draft picks could go a long way for the team’s chances during the 2023 NFL Season. This is ESPN analyst Todd McShay’s mock draft results for the New Orleans Saints in the upcoming 2023 NFL draft.

ESPN latest two round mock draft Saints results

The New Orleans Saints currently own picks 29 and 40 in the upcoming NFL draft. If history is any indication though, do not expect the Saints to stay put, especially if they identify a player they think can make an immediate impact on the team. Todd McShay did not account for any Saints trade in his latest mock draft though. With the first selection for the Saints, McShay has the Saints drafting a player at a much-needed position. In round one, McShay predicts that the Saints take Adetomiwa Adebawore, defensive lineman from the Northwestern Wildcats.

The Saints are in desperate need of youth along the defensive line, so this pick is in line for such a needed position. Marcus Davenport, David Onyemata, and Shy Tuttle all left the team this off-season, significantly decreasing the amount of rotational players that the Saints like to employ. Players such as Davenport have not contributed much anyway, but the Saints need to find a way to get some production from their defensive line. Adebawore is a hybrid lineman that can lineup anywhere along the line, which suits the Dennis Allen defense. The 6’2, 280 pounder ran a sub 4.5 second 40-yard dash during the NFL combine, turning heads with his speed. Adebawore accumulated five sacks and nine tackles for loss with the Wildcats last season. He would be an immediate plug-in player on a shallow Saints defensive line.

Other players mocked around pick 29: Michael Mayer(TE), Will McDonald IV(DE), Mazi Smith(DT)

Saints go offense in round two

Just 10 picks later, the Saints will be back on the board to make their second-round selection. McShay has the Saints taking Darnell Washington, tight end, from the national champion Georgia Bulldogs. Washington is one of the top tight end prospects in this draft, towering at 6’7 with huge 11” hands. Washington appeared in 23 games for the Bulldogs the past two seasons, helping the team to win the national title in both seasons. He caught 38 passes for 604 yards and three touchdowns in his last two seasons. This averages nearly 16 yards per catch. If the Saints desire a pass-catcher capable of high pointing the ball, Washington’s metrics certainly fit the prototype.

Other players mocked around pick 40: Bryan Bresee(DT), O’Cyrus Torrence(G), Joe Tippman(C)

Mock drafts show player stock and team needs

Mock draft season is in full gear but so is free agency. Trades and player signings can change mock drafts in an instant. Predicting the NFL draft is often difficult, but they do help with understanding the hype of certain players and the areas in which they will be drafted. Until the commissioner closes the draft though, anything can happen which will change the players targeted by the NFL teams. The New Orleans Saints have several areas of need and McShay addressed these in his latest mock draft but stay tuned as these evolve and change up to the Saints picks are made.

