Fleur-de-Links, April 5: Saints schedule multiple visits for Wednesday

According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, Clayton Tune is set to meet with the Saints on Wednesday.

Free agent tight end Foster Moreau reportedly returned to the Saints facitlity to finish his physical.

The Saints reportedly have planned a visit with Penn State cornerback Joey Porter Jr.

NFL Network’s Gregg Rosenthal appeared on the most recent episode of the Saints podcast.

Former NFL general manager Mike Tannenbaum’s mock draft has the Saints selecting wide receiver Jordan Addison.

The Saints have scheduled a Wednesday visit with wide receiver Jalin Hyatt.

A look at current Saints free agents who are not signed.

#Tennessee QB Hendon Hooker is flying today for a visit to the #Saints tomorrow, source said. Coming off a clean ACL tear, Hooker's prospects for the 2023 season are positive. New Orleans picks 29th. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 3, 2023

Could be a pretty cool move for both Moreau and the #Saints if they were to add him, place him on NFI and activate him mid-season should he be ready.



Team could, after the first four games and with a five-week window, to add him to the roster, IR, or release him. https://t.co/ncMq2WX8Yy — Ross Jackson (@RossJacksonNOLA) April 4, 2023