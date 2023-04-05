Saints schedule visit with UAB RB DeWayne McBride

The New Orleans Saints have scheduled a visit with UAB RB DeWayne McBride for today, according to Tom Pelissero with the NFLN.

UAB RB DeWayne McBride — who ran for over 3,000 yards and 32 TDs the past two seasons — is visiting the #Saints today and the #Ravens tomorrow, per source. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) April 5, 2023

McBride played 3 seasons for the Blazers. In 2022, the 5’11”, 215-pound running back racked up 1,713 yards, 19 TD’s and was named the 2022 Conference USA Offensive Player of the Year.

In his 31 games at UAB, he recorded a total of 484 rushing attempts for 3,523 yards, 36 TD’s and an average of 7.3 YPC.

