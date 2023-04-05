Saints held a workout with DL Adetomiwa Adebawore, per report

The New Orleans Saints have reportedly worked out standout DL Adetomiwa Adebawore. He made a big name for himself at the NFL Combine and Senior Bowl.

Adebawore is a freak athlete who has incredible speed for his size. He posted an impressive 9.87 RAS score. Adebawore is being mocked in both the first and second rounds of the NFL draft.

The Saints are in need of defensive line play. Adebawore isn’t the typical mold for a Saints DE, as he’s on the smaller side of most DEs. The Saints typically like taller DEs.

While Adebawore doesn’t fit the typical Saints mold, he’s an incredible player with tons of upside.

Make sure you follow Canal Street Chronicles on Twitter at @SaintsCSC, “Like” us on Facebook at Canal Street Chronicles, and make sure you’re subscribed to our YouTube channel.