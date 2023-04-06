 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Saints visit with TCU running back Kendre Miller

Former first-team All-Big 12 visited the Saints on Wednesday and Thursday.

NCAA Football: Fiesta Bowl-Texas Christian at Michigan Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

With the NFL Draft just weeks away now, the New Orleans Saints like most NFL teams are continuing to host several prospects including Tennessee’s Hendon Hooker and Jalin Hyatt. That list will now include former TCU running back Kendre Miller who visited the team Wednesday and Thursday according to Ian Rapoport.

Miller, who earned First Team All-Big 12 in 2022 is coming off of a career season which he rushed for 1,399 yards while scoring 17 touchdowns and averaged 6.2 yards a carry. Miller played a huge role in TCU’s magical season which resulted in competing in the national Championship against Georgia. Adding a running back like Miller who fits the profile of late round running backs which the Saints love to target makes tons of sense, when you consider Miller has excellent hands, vision, and great natural instincts could easily insert himself behind Alvin Kamara and make an impact on this offense.

