Saints to hold workout for LSU cornerback Mekhi Garner

Garner’s big, athletic frame certainly fits the Saints prototype at corner.

By LucasLoffredo
NFL: Combine Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

The New Orleans Saints have interestingly been doing their due diligence at the cornerback position as they will also be bringing in LSU’s Mekhi Garner for a workout.

Cornerback is a position that the team has pretty good depth all around but with injuries and the demand at that spot, you can never have enough.

Garner has great size and moves very well for his frame. He put it on full display at the combine last month where he ran a 4.5 40, nailed a 38-inch vertical and a 10’8” broad jump. With Garner’s traits, he could most certainly be a later round guy for the Saints to develop and potentially mold into a starting caliber player.

