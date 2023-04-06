Fleur-de-Links, April 6: Saints receiver speaks on Derek Carr joining Saints

New Orleans Saints News:
Saints schedule visit with UAB RB DeWayne McBride - Canal Street Chronicles
The Saints have scheduled a visit with running back DeWayne McBride.
Rashid Shaheed admits feeling ‘antsy’ about Saints QB outlook, eager to work with Derek Carr - Yahoo! Sports
Rashid Shaheed speaks on Derek Carr joining the Saints.
Saints held a workout with DL Adetomiwa Adebawore, per report - Canal Street Chronicles
The Saints have reportedly scheduled a workout with University of Alabama at Birmingham defensive lineman Adetomiwa Adebawore.
What Are Adetomiwa Adebawore’s 4 Best NFL Team Fits? - Draft Network
The Saints are named as a top landing spot for Adetomiwa Adebawore.
Todd McShay latest two round mock draft Saints results - Canal Street Chronicles
In ESPN’s Todd McShay’s latest mock draft has the Saints using their first round draft pick on Adetomiwa Adebawore and using their second pick on tight end Darnell Washington.
Former Saints safety D.J. Swearing signs with XFL team - Yahoo! Sports
Former New Orleans Saints safety D.J. Swearinger has signed with the XFL’s D.C. Defenders.
Are the Atlanta Falcons a threat in the NFC South? - Canal Street Chronicles
A look at how the Saints’ rival Atlanta Falcons stack up in the NFC South.
We teamed up with @Chevron to donate practice jerseys along with a $5,000 check to Covington High School's athletic department!— New Orleans Saints (@Saints) April 5, 2023
Check out our gallery here https://t.co/F6AFBOMrF8 pic.twitter.com/8rwW7TAIWq
We're focusing on Wide Receivers today in our @NFLFLAG and @nflplayfootball instructional videos in the interest of developing fundamental skills!— New Orleans Saints (@Saints) April 5, 2023
These videos can also be found on the #Saints site for your convenience: https://t.co/Ju0bjz04C5…@Gatorade pic.twitter.com/Xjs5FRhSPE
Insaaaane https://t.co/KaC6bPeItZ— Cam Jordan (@camjordan94) April 5, 2023
