Fleur-de-Links, April 6: Saints receiver speaks on Derek Carr joining Saints

Here are your daily New Orleans Saints links

By Adam Dunnells
Photo by Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images

New Orleans Saints News:

Saints schedule visit with UAB RB DeWayne McBride - Canal Street Chronicles

The Saints have scheduled a visit with running back DeWayne McBride.

Rashid Shaheed admits feeling ‘antsy’ about Saints QB outlook, eager to work with Derek Carr - Yahoo! Sports

Rashid Shaheed speaks on Derek Carr joining the Saints.

Saints held a workout with DL Adetomiwa Adebawore, per report - Canal Street Chronicles

The Saints have reportedly scheduled a workout with University of Alabama at Birmingham defensive lineman Adetomiwa Adebawore.

What Are Adetomiwa Adebawore’s 4 Best NFL Team Fits? - Draft Network

The Saints are named as a top landing spot for Adetomiwa Adebawore.

Todd McShay latest two round mock draft Saints results - Canal Street Chronicles

In ESPN’s Todd McShay’s latest mock draft has the Saints using their first round draft pick on Adetomiwa Adebawore and using their second pick on tight end Darnell Washington.

Former Saints safety D.J. Swearing signs with XFL team - Yahoo! Sports

Former New Orleans Saints safety D.J. Swearinger has signed with the XFL’s D.C. Defenders.

Are the Atlanta Falcons a threat in the NFC South? - Canal Street Chronicles

A look at how the Saints’ rival Atlanta Falcons stack up in the NFC South.

