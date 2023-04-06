Fleur-de-Links, April 6: Saints receiver speaks on Derek Carr joining Saints

The Saints have scheduled a visit with running back DeWayne McBride.

Rashid Shaheed speaks on Derek Carr joining the Saints.

The Saints have reportedly scheduled a workout with University of Alabama at Birmingham defensive lineman Adetomiwa Adebawore.

The Saints are named as a top landing spot for Adetomiwa Adebawore.

In ESPN’s Todd McShay’s latest mock draft has the Saints using their first round draft pick on Adetomiwa Adebawore and using their second pick on tight end Darnell Washington.

Former New Orleans Saints safety D.J. Swearinger has signed with the XFL’s D.C. Defenders.

A look at how the Saints’ rival Atlanta Falcons stack up in the NFC South.

We teamed up with @Chevron to donate practice jerseys along with a $5,000 check to Covington High School's athletic department!



Check out our gallery here https://t.co/F6AFBOMrF8 pic.twitter.com/8rwW7TAIWq — New Orleans Saints (@Saints) April 5, 2023