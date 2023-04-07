 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Fleur-de-Links, April 7: Saints schedule multiple visits

Here are your daily New Orleans Saints links

By Adam Dunnells
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: OCT 15 LSU at Florida Photo by David Rosenblum/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

New Orleans Saints News:

Saints to hold workout for LSU cornerback Mekhi Garner - Canal Street Chronicles

The Saints are reportedly holding a workout for LSU cornerback Mekhi Garner.

Jaquelin Roy To Have Private Workout With Saints - Roto Baller

LSU defensive tackle Jaquelin Roy is set to have a workout with the Saints.

Saints visit with TCU running back Kendre Miller - Canal Street Chronicles

TCU running back Kendre Miller has visited with the Saints.

Andrew Dowell on re-signing with the Saints - New Orleans Saints

Andrew Dowell speaks with local media about re-signing with the Saints.

Why the Saints are a strong candidate to be the subject of this year’s ‘Hard Knocks’ series - NOLA

A case for the Saints to be the focus of 2023’s “Hard Knocks” series.

Andrew Dowell, Dave Archer on Saints Podcast | April 6, 2023 - New Orleans Saints

Andrew Dowell and Atlanta Falcon’s analyst Dave Archer appeared on the most recent edition of the Saints Podcast.

Breaking down the Saints picks in new 7-round mock draft simulation - Yahoo! Sports

Pro Football Network’s latest 7-round mock draft for the Saints.

