Fleur-de-Links, April 7: Saints schedule multiple visits

New Orleans Saints News:
Saints to hold workout for LSU cornerback Mekhi Garner - Canal Street Chronicles
The Saints are reportedly holding a workout for LSU cornerback Mekhi Garner.
Jaquelin Roy To Have Private Workout With Saints - Roto Baller
LSU defensive tackle Jaquelin Roy is set to have a workout with the Saints.
Saints visit with TCU running back Kendre Miller - Canal Street Chronicles
TCU running back Kendre Miller has visited with the Saints.
Andrew Dowell on re-signing with the Saints - New Orleans Saints
Andrew Dowell speaks with local media about re-signing with the Saints.
Why the Saints are a strong candidate to be the subject of this year’s ‘Hard Knocks’ series - NOLA
A case for the Saints to be the focus of 2023’s “Hard Knocks” series.
Andrew Dowell, Dave Archer on Saints Podcast | April 6, 2023 - New Orleans Saints
Andrew Dowell and Atlanta Falcon’s analyst Dave Archer appeared on the most recent edition of the Saints Podcast.
Breaking down the Saints picks in new 7-round mock draft simulation - Yahoo! Sports
Pro Football Network’s latest 7-round mock draft for the Saints.
The #Saints need a linebacker they can plug and play.— Michael Balko (@MichaelBalkoJr) April 6, 2023
Clemson LB Trenton Simpson is that, in my opinion.
He plays like Demario Davis and has the speed of Pete Werner.
He’s physical, strong, fast, and can rush the passer.
Best of all, the Saints can get him in Round 3. pic.twitter.com/cix2udAOTA
Marshon Lattimore Appreciation Post!!— New Orleans Saints (@Saints) April 5, 2023
: https://t.co/KlYFEtTVGF pic.twitter.com/EgWIEqrzkh
3 weeks till the Draft!#SaintsDraft | @CoxComm pic.twitter.com/7eCS71GyXy— New Orleans Saints (@Saints) April 6, 2023
Loading comments...