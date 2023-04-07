Cephus Johnson and TyKeem Doss stand out at Saints Pro Day

The New Orleans Saints had their local Pro Day, and the word is they had two standouts. Southeastern QB Cephus Johnson and Southern Miss OL TyKeem Doss.

Cephus Johnson played both backup QB and wide receiver in college, doing it all by throwing for 1500 yards and 10 TDs through the air while also rushing for 600 and 8 TDs. Last year, he also caught two touchdown passes. Johnson is the Taysom Hill type of “do it all” guy that the Saints have grown used to.

TyKeem Doss is a massive man at 6’5” 378 pounds and is versatile as he played both tackle and guard at Southern Miss. With that much size and strength, it will be interesting to see if the Saints take a late flier on that potential. Lookout for both guys in the later rounds of the draft as the Saints do love drafting their small school guys.

