Social media reactions: The 2023 New Orleans Saints Draft Class

The 2023 NFL Draft is over, and it was an exciting one with the New Orleans Saints making several trades and selecting 7 players overall: Bryan Bresee, DT (29th), Isaiah Foskey, DE (40th), Kendre Miller, RB (71st), Nick Saldiveri, OL (103rd), Jake Haener, QB (127th), Jordan Howden, S (146) and A.T. Perry, WR (195th)

The Saints have been trending all weekend so let’s dive right into fans overall thoughts and reactions on this year’s Saints draft class.

The #Saints are another team who only took high #RAS players. Four of their five picks who qualified were above 9.40! pic.twitter.com/H4M4wrLNwf — Kent Lee Platte (@MathBomb) April 29, 2023

Solid draft I think, looking forward to seeing how they progress ⚜️ . — Joseph cartwright (@Shipwreckjc298) April 29, 2023

Very good draft. I say B+ or A- Not a huge fan of that QB. I think could have signed a similar skill set QB as a FA and grabbed a starter right there. But don’t hate it enough to ding them. WHO DAT baby!! — Camile Trabeau (@Camile_Trabeau) April 30, 2023

A solid draft. No reaches. No craziness. Filled positions of need. Good depth. — Raymond Partsch III (@RPIII_Sports) April 29, 2023

You know if nothing else the vibes surrounding this Saints draft class are better than any we've had in a while — John Sigler (@john_siglerr) April 29, 2023

My favorite text exchanges the last few days have been with people in the Saints draft room. Everyone has been sending their reactions with multiple explanation points…they feel like they are getting the players they’ve been targeting all along. — Dianna Russini (@diannaESPN) April 29, 2023

