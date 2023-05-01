Is Derek Carr a Top 5 quarterback in the NFC?

The New Orleans Saints gave Derek Carr $150 million because they believed he was an elite quarterback that could lead their team to a Super Bowl.

But how does the 32-year-old veteran stack up against other quarterback talent? Do his statistics live up to the hype? Will he produce better outcomes with the Saints than with the Raiders?

It’s probably far too early to predict how Carr will produce as a long-term talent for New Orleans. However, with Rodgers’ recent departure from Green Bay (NFC) to New York (AFC), social media is now discussing where Carr ranks amongst current NFC quarterbacks.

Derek Carr is a top ___ QB in the NFC? pic.twitter.com/aLAYCuaWPl — Boot Krewe Media (@BootKreweMedia) April 24, 2023

Let’s take a quick dive into Carr’s recent outputs and how he fares against other NFC quarterbacks.

Over the past five seasons, Carr has played in 80 games. Throughout those 80 games, he has 20,532 yards, a 67.2 completion rate, 114 touchdowns, and 55 interceptions.

Amongst quarterbacks currently in the NFC, Carr ranks third in yards, fifth in touchdowns, and second in completion rate. Although he has thrown the third-most interceptions amongst NFC quarterbacks, his yardage and touchdowns show a different story - one of a quarterback that is within the top five of the conference.

In contrast, several NFL commentators have ranked NFC quarterbacks heading into 2023. Fox’s Colin Cowherd ranked Carr sixth, Withthefirstpick.com has him ranked 7th, and NBC Sports’ Alex Shapiro ranks him 6th.

“Derek’s a four-time Pro Bowler. Derek has never had … support. [He has] had horrible defenses, six different coaches, instability his entire career, and he leads the NFL with 33 game-winning drives since he entered the league. He is one of the best come-from-behind fourth-quarter quarterbacks in the NFL. … He’s a life-preserver for a rickety, wobbly Raider franchise. Now, he’s a Saint.” - Colin Cowherd

If everyone stays healthy, Carr will play in 2023 with the most talented receiving group he has ever played with. He will always be protected by arguably one of the best lines he has played with.

pic.twitter.com/9kXWN6JZTv #Raiders Derek Carr on 4th down throws a bomb for his 200th career touchdown to Davante Adams. #RaiderNation — NFL Rumors (@nflrums) October 11, 2022

He is also coming from a franchise with insane instability - six different coaches in eight years.

His decision-making ability has been his one true ailment throughout his career. At times, Carr is known to force passes and make poor decisions under pressure. This is certainly a weakness, but there’s no doubt that Carr has incredible arm power and accuracy.

2023 will be a very interesting season for Derek Carr.

Poll Where would you rank Derek Carr amongst NFC Quarterbacks? Top 3

Top 5

Top 8

Top 10

Outside of top 10 vote view results 32% Top 3 (33 votes)

45% Top 5 (46 votes)

16% Top 8 (17 votes)

4% Top 10 (5 votes)

0% Outside of top 10 (0 votes) 101 votes total Vote Now

