Breaking down the Saints third round pick, RB Kendre Miller

After building up the trenches, the New Orleans Saints shifted the focus to the offensive backfield, selecting RB Kendre Miller, out of TCU.

With the 71st pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, the New Orleans Saints select RB Kendre Miller! #SaintsDraft | @CoxComm pic.twitter.com/JRUuPZdmor — New Orleans Saints (@Saints) April 29, 2023

Even with the signing of Jamal Williams, the Saints needed to get younger in the backfield, and they did just that with the 71st pick of the 2023 NFL Draft.

Miller was one of the main factors in TCU making it to the national championship game this past season. He was wildly productive on the ground, rushing for 1,399 yards on a 6.2 average. He’s also a touchdown magnet, totaling 26 touchdowns in his collegiate career including 17 last season. Miller’s proven to be a decent pass catcher, catching 28 passes in his sophomore and junior seasons. His breakout season earned him All-Big 12 honors in 2022.

Unfortunately for Miller, he had to sit out the national championship game after suffering a sprained MCL in the Fiesta Bowl against Michigan. Luckily, Ian Rapoport reported before the draft that despite not working out at TCU’s Pro Day, Miller is ahead of schedule on his recovery.

Despite #TCU star RB Kendre Miller not working out at Pro Day today as he recovers from an MCL injury suffered in the playoff win, Miller is well ahead of schedule and had meetings yesterday with the #Dolphins, #Jaguars and #Patriots and today with the #AZCardinals and #Texans. pic.twitter.com/GQVm3x1zMH — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 30, 2023

Miller runs patiently and has some of the best vision in this years class. He was one of the best backs in college football at fighting off tacklers and gaining yards after contact. He may not have elite speed, but he’s fast enough to still be a home run hitter.

Miller turns 21 this summer, coming in as one of the drafts youngest running backs. He will have two great mentors in Alvin Kamara and Jamal Williams as he eases his way into the NFL.

