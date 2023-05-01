 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

5 things to know about Saints S Jordan Howden

Saints add a versatile safety in round 5.

By BrendenErtle
/ new
NFL: Combine Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The New Orleans Saints selected S Jordan Howden in the 5th round with the 146th pick. Here is 5 things you need to know about new Saints safety Jordan Howden.

Howden was a walk-on at Minnesota

He was a star in high school but decided to walk on to Minnesota. He earned his spot on the team on special teams. He worked his way to a starting spot at Minnesota.

Howden could be a project in the slot

He played 597 snaps in the box and 1,257 snaps in the slot. He was 4th among safeties in PFF tackling grades. He made 56 out of 58 possible tackles. Future replacement in the slot?

His father Ramses Howden, played football at Grambling State University

A local school to Saints fans, Jordan’s father Ramses played football at Grambling State University. Howden has ties to Louisiana.

He was a track star as a senior at Desert Pines High School

Howden was a football and track star in high school, an All-Around athlete. It is where his speed and versatility comes from.

Howden was only penalized twice on 3,027 career snaps

Playing DB and especially in the slot is a tough task but doing so without getting flags is even harder. Slot is a tough position to play clean, lots of bigger body receivers or quick and shifty players play in the slot.

