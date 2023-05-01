5 things to know about Saints S Jordan Howden

The New Orleans Saints selected S Jordan Howden in the 5th round with the 146th pick. Here is 5 things you need to know about new Saints safety Jordan Howden.

Howden was a walk-on at Minnesota

He was a star in high school but decided to walk on to Minnesota. He earned his spot on the team on special teams. He worked his way to a starting spot at Minnesota.

Howden could be a project in the slot

He played 597 snaps in the box and 1,257 snaps in the slot. He was 4th among safeties in PFF tackling grades. He made 56 out of 58 possible tackles. Future replacement in the slot?

Per @dpbrugler's scouting report, Jordan Howden played snaps "in the box, split and against the slot" — Luke Johnson (@ByLukeJohnson) April 29, 2023

His father Ramses Howden, played football at Grambling State University

A local school to Saints fans, Jordan’s father Ramses played football at Grambling State University. Howden has ties to Louisiana.

He was a track star as a senior at Desert Pines High School

Howden was a football and track star in high school, an All-Around athlete. It is where his speed and versatility comes from.

Howden was only penalized twice on 3,027 career snaps

Jordan Howden has only been penalized twice on 3,027 career defensive snaps. He doesn't get flagged, doesn't miss tackles, and moves very well. Saints added several free agent safeties and have Smoke Monday coming back but I like him the most of the bunch. — John Sigler (@john_siglerr) April 29, 2023

Playing DB and especially in the slot is a tough task but doing so without getting flags is even harder. Slot is a tough position to play clean, lots of bigger body receivers or quick and shifty players play in the slot.

