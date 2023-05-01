New Orleans Saints 2023 Draft recap

Round 1, Pick 29 - Bryan Bresee (DT, Clemson)

The New Orleans Saints top draft selection in 2023 filled arguably their biggest need. After losing David Onyemata and Shy Tuttle in the middle and Marcus Davenport on the edge, the Saints were left with only Cam Jordan as the sole returning starter on the defensive line. Bresee was the best tackle on the board at the Saints pick and arguably a top 3 option at his position in the whole NFL draft. The Clemson product was very highly touted coming out of high school and backed it up his freshman year, however, injuries hampered his next two seasons. Bresee is healthy now and has a tremendously high ceiling if he can stay healthy. If he achieves his full potential, he could turn the Saints defense around and be one of the better DTs in the league.

Round 2, Pick 40 - Isaiah Foskey (DE, Notre Dame)

The Saint stuck with retooling the defensive line in round 2 by selecting the all-time leader in sacks in the history of Notre Dame football. For a school with arguably the richest history in college football, that’s saying a lot. Foskey came out as a senior after his second straight 11-sack season and is known as a very hard worker and high motor player. He has good size too at 6’5” and 265 pounds and has all the tools to be a difference maker on the Saints DL.

NOLA gets an all-time sack leader ⚜️



The @Saints select @NDFootball edge Isaiah Foskey at No. 40 overall.

pic.twitter.com/fB5fyXazG8 — NFL on CBS (@NFLonCBS) April 28, 2023

Round 3, Pick 71 - Kendre Miller (RB, TCU)

The Saints address yet another glaring need in round 3 but this time it was on offense. With a potential suspension for Alvin Kamara looming, the Saints needed to bring in another RB to run with free agent signing Jamaal Williams should Kamara miss an extended period of time. Miller had a breakout season for runner-up TCU this year with 1,399 yards and 17 touchdowns. Miller unfortunately got injured in the semi-final and missed the national title game, a game TCU would lose 65-7. Perhaps if he played it would have been closer?

Round 4, Pick 103 - Nick Saldiveri (OT, Old Dominion)

The Saints first pick from a smaller school would be one they traded up to the first pick in the 4th round to get. Another senior, Saldiveri was a captain for Old Dominion last year and allowed no sacks and only 16 hurries while being named second team all-conference. Saldiveri gives the Saints depth at tackle and puts some pressure on Trevor Penning to solidify himself as the starting left tackle.

Round 4, Pick 127 - Jake Haener (QB, Fresno State)

The Saints traded up yet again in the 4th round this time with Jacksonville in order to grab Derek Carr’s fellow Fresno State QB Jake Haener. Haener had a very productive college career throwing for 9,013 yards with 67 TDs and only 17 INTs in three years at Fresno State, leading the Bulldogs to a 21-8 record and two Bowl wins during this period. Another depth pick behind Carr and Jameis Winston, Haener is poised to spend the season as the QB3 before eventually taking over as the backup to Carr is Winston moves on after his contract is up next offseason.

#Saints draft pick QB Jake Haener rockin’ a @ReggieBush jersey back in the day https://t.co/1T6jJ77DbX pic.twitter.com/XMazsBon0r — New Orleans Saints (@Saints) May 1, 2023

Round 5, Pick 146 - Jordan Howden (S, Minnesota)

Yet another senior, the Minnesota product is a hard-hitting safety who mad the Academic All-Big Ten team four years in a row, so we know he will never look lost on the field. Howden had his best season in his last year of eligibility, setting career highs in every statistic in his fifth year for Minnesota. Howden is a versatile DB who could be expected to fill the role held by Chauncey Gardner-Johnson the last few years in New Orleans.

Round 6, Pick 195 - A.T. Perry (WR, Wake Forest)

The Saints traded up once again to make their last pick on the 2023 NFL Draft, this time giving up tight end Adam Trautman and their 7th round pick to move in to the sixth round and grab the Wake Forest product. Perry is a big body at 6’3” and 205 pounds, but also ran a 4.47 40-yard dash at the combine. Perry was projected to go much earlier than the Saints got him at, so it’s no wonder they were willing to give up a player for a sixth-round pick to select him. Look for him to develop into a reliable option for Derek Carr this season.

A.T. Perry had over 2,300 receiving yards over the past 2 seasons for Wake Forest. Averaged 18.2 yards per catch in 2021. Let’s ride. pic.twitter.com/WQ8euk1sIg — Chris Rosvoglou (@RosvoglouReport) April 29, 2023

